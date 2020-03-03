4 more flu deaths reported in Clark County

Four more flu deaths have been reported in Clark County, bringing the season total up to 35 deaths, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

From Feb. 16 to Feb. 22, four people reportedly died from the flu virus, according to the health district’s website. Five deaths were reported the previous week.

Of the newly reported deaths, one was a person age 50 to 64 and three were people over 65.

This season, there has been one death of a child under 4; one death of a person between 25 and 49; 11 deaths of people between 50 and 64; and 22 deaths of people over 65, according to the district’s report.

The report showed 1,241 flu-related hospitalizations by Feb. 22.

Flu activity in the U.S. typically peaks between December and February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

