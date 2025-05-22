91°F
Health

5 cases of Legionnaires’ disease investigated at southwest Las Vegas Valley hotels

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump officials set new requirements for COVID vaccines in healthy adults and kids
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 22, 2025 - 10:21 am
 
Updated May 22, 2025 - 10:44 am

Five travel-associated cases of Legionnaires’ disease are being investigated by the Southern Nevada Health District, the agency announced Thursday.

Two are at the South Point, and three others are at the neighboring Grandview at Las Vegas, the agency said in a release.

At South Point, one person stayed at the property in August, while the other stayed in February. Both individuals have since recovered.

At The Grandview, one person stayed at the property in February, while the other two stayed in April. All three were hospitalized; two have since recovered, and one remains hospitalized.

Following notification of cases, the Health District conducted environmental water sampling at the facilities. Multiple water samples tested positive for Legionella, the bacteria that can cause Legionnaires’ disease, the release said.

Legionnaires’ disease symptoms typically begin within two to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria. However, people should watch for symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches for up to two weeks after exposure.

Guests who stayed at the South Point on or after April 16 and who developed or are experiencing symptoms within 14 days of their stay are urged to complete a confidential illness survey here. Guests who stayed at The Grandview on or after March 27 and who developed or are experiencing symptoms within 14 days of their stay are urged to complete a confidential illness survey here.

If guests are currently still symptomatic, they should seek medical attention and alert their medical provider of the potential exposure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

