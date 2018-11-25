5 healthy holiday gifts for your loved ones’ well-being

There’s no better present than the gift of health, and your recipient will certainly appreciate these come New Year’s resolution time.

Urthbox sample pack (Courtesy of Urthbox).

Freedom Natural Deodorant bundle collection (Courtesy of Freedom Natural Deodorant).

Spire Health Tag, 3-pack (Courtesy of Spire Health Tag).

America the Beautiful annual pass (Courtesy of U.S. National Parks Service).

Thrive Market e-gift card (Courtesy of Thrive Market).

There’s no better present than the gift of health, and your recipient will certainly appreciate these come New Year’s resolution time.

Locally made, all natural

Las Vegas mom of three Ira Kaganovsky created her own all-natural deodorant after three friends were diagnosed with breast cancer and were in search of natural products. Options on the market didn’t live up to Kaganovsky’s standards, so she launched Freedom Deodorant and sells it in every form — sticks, roll-ons and sprays. Buy a travel pack of three mini sticks, or load up on the company’s “Little Bit of Everything” bundle. About 1 percent of all proceeds go to the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation. Starting at $7.50; freedomdeodorant.com

Shippable organic shopping

For the health-conscious eater in your family, give the gift of organic food at wholesale prices. Thrive Market is a food and home products delivery service that groups products by dietary preferences and environmental sustainability. Shipping is free for orders over $49; an annual membership is $59.95. E-gift cards start at $5; thrivemarket.com/p/gift-card

A good hike, good for the soul

Las Vegas is surrounded by natural beauty. For the avid hiker in your life, gift an annual pass, which provides access to more than 2,000 federal sites, including nearby Red Rock Canyon and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. $80; nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm

Attachable tracker

It’s like your fitness tracking watch, but it doesn’t require charging. Spire attaches to your clothes instead of your wrist and tracks your sleep, fitness and breathing for up to 18 months. It syncs to an app on your phone and is even machine washer and dryer-safe. Buy a single item or a pack of three. With a $10 monthly membership, you’ll get a free replacement unit when the batteries run out, plus other benefits. Starting at $49; spire.io

Subscription for snacking

Help a friend lay off the Lay’s with a subscription to UrthBox, the snack box made for the health-conscious muncher that can be delivered to home or office. Gift subscriptions start at three months for a small box of 12 snacks. Starting at $79.99; urthbox.com