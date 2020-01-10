5 new flu deaths push season total in Clark County to 11

The number of flu deaths has climbed to 11 in Clark County this season after five new deaths reported since last week, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Southern Nevada Health District at 280 S. Decatur Blvd. in Las Vegas Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

At the same time last year, there had been 11 deaths and 260 hospitalizations for the flu season.

The Health District also has recorded 634 influenza cases requiring hospitalization so far during the current season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

