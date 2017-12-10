9 health-conscious gifts to help keep a New Year’s resolution

Help your friends ditch the cycle of packing on pounds and skipping the gym this holiday season by giving the gift of health.
Klean Kanteen water bottle
Keep your morning cup of Joe hot or your water ice cold for hours. The Klean Kanteen, available in 10 colors, makes hydration easy with five compatible caps for every need and preference. $30.95; kleankanteen.com
Garmin Vivosport
Check your heart rate, stress and breathing. Keep data on your indoor and outdoor workouts. Hook it up to your phone, then share successes with your workout crew. This gift is for the fitness-turned-data geek in your life. $199.99, buy.garmin.com
Hugger Mugger Yoga Towel
For the yogis who sweat up a storm, the Hugger Mugger Yoga Towel is the no-slip solution. Non-slip backing keeps the towel in one spot — plus, it’s machine washable, so it won’t stink up the classroom. $39.95, huggermugger.com
Geno 2.0 Next Generation Genographic Helix DNA Ancestry Kit
Curious if grandma and grandpa really came from Eastern Europe? Now, you can find out. Order a Geno 2.0 DNA testing kit and let the experts chart your ancestry. $99.95; shop.nationalgeographic.com
Sick Day Box
It’s flu season. Let your bestie know they’re on your mind with this Sick Day Box. Includes herbal tea, tissues, a thermometer and more. $29; sickdaybox.com
DoTerra Deep Blue Rub
Don’t let achy joints keep you from enjoying your evening after a long day. DoTerra’s essential oil-infused cream soothes those pains. $39; doterra.com
VIM&VIGR Compression Legwear
Help the desk dwellers in your life fight the 3 o’clock slump in their 9-to-5 jobs — in style. VIM & VIGR compression socks help keep your blood pumping and come in patterns to match a variety of tastes. $32.95; vimvigr.com
Count Me Healthy bracelet
Whether your gift lover is counting pounds lost, glasses of water downed or sodas consumed, the Count Me Healthy bracelet lets them do it discreetly and in style. $75; chelseacharles.com
Nathan Peak Waist Pack
Every avid hiker knows it takes four limbs to trek boulder-to-boulder to reach the end of the trail. Help the outdoors lovers in your life enjoy nature hands-free with this waist pack. $39.99; nathansports.com