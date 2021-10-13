Aces make sure Every Point Counts

With the initiation of Every Point Counts in 2019, the Las Vegas Aces has teamed with Comprehensive Cancer Centers to encourage both screening and fundraising options for the American Cancer Society and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

For the fourth year in a row, the Las Vegas Aces presented their anticipated “pinked-out” Breast Health Awareness Night in celebration of breast cancer patients, survivors and forever fighters during their Aug. 17 matchup against the Washington Mystics. The special evening put a focus on awareness and screening through the multifaceted Every Point Counts campaign.

Since the Aces’ arrival in Southern Nevada in 2018, this Women’s National Basketball Association standout has proven its dedication to women’s health care issues through its philanthropic efforts. With the initiation of Every Point Counts in 2019, the Aces promotes breast cancer awareness in a variety of ways and has teamed with Comprehensive Cancer Centers to encourage both screening and fundraising options for the American Cancer Society and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

A few years ago, the two organizations worked together to come up with the unique Every Point Counts program.

“The name of the program was based on something we always say — every life counts,” says Dr. Rupesh Parikh, practice president of Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada. “We were very excited to participate in the initial promotion and realized what a great way it was to reach out to the entire population. Now, we look forward to this event each year.”

Through Every Point Counts, a campaign in which $20 from every free throw made during each home game this season was donated to the American Cancer Society and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, a check for $18,240 was presented during the game.

“While we originally said $20 per free throw, we made an announcement at the game that Comprehensive Cancer Centers was doubling that contribution,” Parikh said. “And, on top of that, one of my patients, Anne Freid and her wife, Barbara, graciously added $20 for each free throw on top of the Comprehensive amount, bringing the total to $60.

“We were thrilled to be a participant once again and are excited to have inspired so many other sponsors. The more funds raised means the more help we can provide.”

Anne Freid, a lifelong basketball enthusiast and original Las Vegas Aces season ticket holder, and Barbara Freid wanted to honor both the team for its inspiration and Parikh for his excellent care. Although Anne Freid was originally told that she had less than six months to live when diagnosed in 2017, Parikh worked hard to help her endure the stage 4 metastatic breast cancer diagnosis.

“I am so grateful to Dr. Parikh and everyone at Comprehensive Cancer Centers,” Anne Freid said. “Over the years, he has tried absolutely everything he can for me and has improved my quality of life so much. I’m actually down to just one active tumor from 12. Giving to Every Point Counts allows me to support my doctor for his dedication to my health care as well as publicize the importance of awareness.

“I feel like even though I have this disease, maybe I’ve been spared this long so I can help other people,” she continued. “I try to relate my experiences to others when I’m at a chemotherapy treatment or just out in the community, but honestly, without Dr. Parikh and my wife looking out for me, I don’t know if I would still be here today.”

Freid has added to the Every Point Counts total each year the program has been in existence.

The title game activation included pregame festivities, photo opportunities, ball presentation and pink Every Point Counts rally towels placed on each seat in the arena for fans. During the festivities, patients from Comprehensive Cancer Centers, including Freid, were recognized on-court for their courageous battles and incredible journeys.

“We were extremely excited to partner again this year with Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada and raise much-needed financial support through the Every Point Counts campaign,” Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas said. “Health and wellness have always been a pillar of the WNBA’s community outreach, particularly as it relates to women’s health, and the amazing work Comprehensive has put forth providing medical and emotional support to Southern Nevadans over the past 45 years makes them an ideal partner.”

Through breast health advocacy, early detection and regular prevention screenings — all part of the messaging the Comprehensive Cancer shared with fans in attendance at Aces games — the goal is to stop cancer before it strikes. In cases where cancer treatment is necessary, Comprehensive Cancer Centers pursues a multidisciplinary approach, creating individualized treatment plans where the patient’s personal needs come first.

Physicians at Comprehensive Cancer Centers provide a variety of treatment options for patients with breast cancer. The practice offers a multispecialty approach to care providing patients access to medical oncology, radiation oncology, breast surgery, cancer genetic counseling and clinical research.