Adelson Hospice plans Celebration of Life Butterfly Release

Butterfly release event celebrates lost loved ones

Nathan Adelson Hospice invites Southern Nevadans who have lost a loved one to the 16th annual Celebration of Life Butterfly Release event, which will begin at 2 p.m. April 28 on the lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. The event is open to the public. Those who would like to reserve butterflies boxes, each containing two butterflies, for $50 each can contact Stephanie Forbes at 702-938-3910 or email sforbes@nah.org.

St. Jude’s Ranch sets fundraising event

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children’s third annual Wine, Women and Shoes fundraising event will be held from 1-5 p.m. April 28 at Enclave, 5810 S. Eastern Ave. The event will feature wine, food, shopping, a “best-in-shoe” contest and a fashion show. Individual tickets are $250. Tables and sponsorships are available by emailing Jackie Yoxen at jyoxen@stjudesranch.org.

Walk Against Hate returns to Springs Preserve

The local chapter of the Anti-Defamation League will sponsor the third annual Walk Against Hate from 9-11 a.m. April 28 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. Musical groups and performance artists will rev up the walkers prior to step-off, and local schools will be recognized for their No Place for Hate bullying prevention and anti-bias initiatives. Registration ranges from $10-$25 and is available at walkagainsthatelv.org.

City kicks off family events at elementary schools

The city of Las Vegas is sponsoring a series of six free Safe Summer Nights celebrations in April and May at selected urban-core elementary schools. Each free event will include a DJ, family games, arts and crafts, refreshments, along with a community health and resource fair. The schedule includes:

■ 5-7 p.m. Thursday, J.T. McWilliams Elementary, 1315 Hiawatha Road

■ 4:30-6:30 May 1, Doris M. Reed Elementary, 2501 Winwood St.

■ 5:30-7:30 May 2, Wendell P. Williams Elementary, 1030 N. J St.

■ 4-6 p.m. May 3, Hollingsworth Elementary, 1776 E. Ogden Ave.

Shade Tree seeks women’s items for boutique event

The Shade Tree, a 24-hour shelter for women and children in crisis, is taking donations through May 4 for its annual Mother’s Day Boutique, a special shopping event for shelter children. Donations are being accepted at the shelter, 1 W. Owens Ave., North Las Vegas from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Items being sought include bath and body products, jewelry and other fashion accessories, clothing, perfume, handbags and wallets, and gift wrapping supplies. Volunteers will set up the one-day boutique and invite children to pick gifts to give to their moms on Mother’s Day, which is May 12. For pickup of large amounts of items, call 702-385-0072. theshadetree.org

