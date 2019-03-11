AgeWell Expo coming to the Rio

Murray the Magician addresses the crowd during the AgeWell Expo at the Rio Convention Center in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 14, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Review-Journal presents annual AgeWell Expo

The annual AgeWell Expo, presented by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Pavilion Ballroom of the Convention Center at the Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road. The event will feature products, resources and information on how to live life to the fullest after age 50, including local and national exhibitors and speakers. The expo will cover topics such as exercise, entertainment, education, home improvement, career options, retirement planning, health and wellness, dating and travel. The expo, parking and entertainment are all free.

IHOP sets free-pancake fundraiser for Tuesday

Free pancakes! IHOP locations in Southern Nevada are teaming up with the Children’s Miracle Network to offer free short stacks of original buttermilk pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Money raised locally will benefit pediatric services including equipment, charity care and patient resources at Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican Hospital’s Siena campus. The local effort is part of a national “Flip It Forward for Kids” drive for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

PurpleStride 5k a benefit for cancer research

Registration is open for PurpleStride Las Vegas 2019, a walk to raise money and awareness of pancreatic cancer. Presented by Anderson Dairy and OptumCare Cancer Care, the event, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary, begins with registration at 7:30 a.m. March 23 at Town Square. The 5k walk/run steps off at 9 a.m., following an opening ceremony at 8:15. Register online at bit.ly/2IYfbcR. ^

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays in March. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program will be “Alzheimer’s Disease and Stroke: Is there a Connection?” Participants will hear how each can separately lead to dementia and how they may be related.

