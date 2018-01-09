Health

As many as 2K people exposed to hepatitis A at Utah 7-Eleven

The Associated Press
January 9, 2018 - 3:38 am
 

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Health officials say people who went to a West Jordan 7-Eleven within the past two weeks might have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Officials say an employee worked at the store between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3 while ill and potentially handled certain items in the store.

Officials estimate up to 2,000 customers could be affected.

Anyone who used the store’s restrooms is asked to contact the health department immediately for information on receiving a vaccine.

Officials also ask customers who consumed the store’s fresh fruit, fountain drinks or other self-serve items to contact the department.

Officials said 7-Eleven is cooperating with the health department’s investigation and has sanitized the store.

