Authorities report 12th case of West Nile virus in Clark County

Last year there were no human cases of the virus, which is spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

A 12th case of West Nile virus, which is spread by mosquitos, has been reported in Clark County this year. (Getty Images)

The Southern Nevada Health District on Tuesday reported the 12th case of West Nile virus in Clark County this year.

The case involves a male over the age of 50 with the neuroinvasive form of the illness. Ten of the 12 cases reported to the health district have been this more serious form of the illness.

Last year in Clark County, there were no human cases of the virus, which is spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes.

Cases of West Nile Virus occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control. Most people infected with the virus do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people become seriously ill.

There are no vaccines or medications to prevent West Nile virus.

To ward off mosquito bites and eliminate mosquito breeding sources, the Health District recommends:

— Using insect repellents registered with the Environmental Protection Agency that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE), or 2-Undecanone.

— Wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts to reduce mosquito exposure when outdoors.

— Eliminating areas of standing water around your home, including noncirculating ponds, “green” swimming pools and accumulated sprinkler runoff, which support mosquito breeding.

More information on mosquito-borne illnesses can be found at SNHD.info and healthysouthernnevada.org.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.