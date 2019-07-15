Back to school fairs scheduled across Las Vegas Valley

Back to school fairs the next four Saturdays

Four Cox Back to School Fairs are planned over the next few weekends at retail centers in Southern Nevada. The fairs will include immunization clinics, and Clark County School District representatives will be available to answer parents’ questions on registration, enrollment, meal programs and more. More than 30 community agencies will be offering information about services. Each event runs from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. The schedule is:

■ July 20: Galleria at Sunset, 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson

■ July 27: Boulevard Mall, 3528 S. Maryland Parkway

■ Aug. 3: Meadows Mall, 4300 Meadows Lane

■ Aug. 10: Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive

Dining Out for Life is planned for July 23

Restaurants around town will participate in the annual Dining Out for Life on July 23 to raise money for local AIDS service organizations. Proceeds in Southern Nevada benefit Golden Rainbow’s HIV/AIDS housing, education and emergency support programs. Find a list of participating restaurants at diningoutforlife.com/city/lasvegas.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays in July. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. The program on July 17 will be “MS Through the Decade: New Diagnostic Criteria, Disease Classifications and Treatments.”

Hot yoga in the Boneyard convenes July 24

The Neon Museum’s Hot Yoga in the Boneyard series continues July 24. Certified instructor Eileen Lorraine will lead the one-hour flowing vinyasa-style classes on the museum’s outdoor patio, which is shaded. Each class is from 7-8 p.m. and the cost is $18, or $10 for museum members. Register at neonmuseum.org/events.

