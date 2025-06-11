Beat the rush: Vaccination clinics set for back-to-school in Clark County

The Southern Nevada Health District is offering backpacks and school supplies to early vaccination appointments.

Student pharmacist Wilbur Quimba loads up new syringes with vaccine Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fourteen-year-old Valentina Rodriguez Rosales gets a vaccination from AnnMarie Homer at Southern Nevada Health District headquarters in Las Vegas Thursday, April 10, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Southern Nevada Health District is urging Clark County School District parents and guardians to vaccinate their children before the end of summer rush.

“Don’t wait to vaccinate — scheduling early helps you avoid potential delays and last-minute stress,” said Cassius Lockett, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

The Health District’s immunization clinics will offer backpacks and school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis to children who come in early for the required school year vaccines.

The Clark County School District requires children to receive vaccinations for chickenpox, hepatitis A and B, polio, tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (DTaP and Tdap), quadrivalent meningitis, and measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) before enrollment.

Before entering seventh grade, students need to receive a Tdap and a meningococcal vaccination. Rising seniors need an additional meningococcal vaccine.

Students under 19 can receive vaccinations at the Health District immunization clinics by appointment only by calling 702-759-0850 or through the clinic’s website. A guardian must be present with students under 18.

Clinic addresses and hours:

Main Public Health Center, 280 S. Decatur Blvd., Las Vegas.

7 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday–Thursday.

Back-to-school dates and times:

8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and Aug. 8.

9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 9.

Fremont Public Health Center, 2830 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas.

8 a.m. - 4 p.m. July 29 - Aug. 1, Aug. 5-8,

East Las Vegas Public Health Center, 2950 E. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas.

7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday – Friday

Special back-to-school dates and times:

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. July 28; Aug. 4, Aug. 11.

Henderson Public Health Center, 220 E. Horizon Drive, Ste. A, Henderson.

7 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday–Thursday.

Special back-to-school dates and times:

8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Aug. 1, Aug. 8.

Mesquite Public Health Center, 150 N. Yucca St., Mesquite.

8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Contact Megan Howard at mhoward@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on X at @meganmhxward.