Beauty trends emerge in Las Vegas at annual Cosmoprof convention

Products made with adaptogens and algae also align with trends toward mindful living and sustainability.

Individuals inquire about Vitabrid C12 products during Cosmoprof North America at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals walk passed a Cosmo Trends banner discussing ethical, vegan and earth conscious products at Cosmoprof North America at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vendors and retailers of Cosmoprof North America come and go from the convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Instytutum's Powerful Retinol, an anti-aging oil containing algae extract and raspberry stem cells, is displayed for testing at Cosmoprof North America at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owner and CEO of Melanie Mills Hollywood, Melanie Mills, shows her glowing makeup and moisturizer that is vegan at her booth at Cosmoprof North America at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foamie account manager Michael Crosby discusses their unique biodegradable, all natural hair and body products at Cosmoprof North America at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Crayola Beauty displays their vibrant face crayons, lip and cheek crayons and different palettes at their booth during Cosmoprof North America at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Body art model Charlei Garcia receives final touches at the Moon Creations booth at Cosmoprof North America at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Social Media Manager of Passport to Organics Mary Doerries discusses their unique blue algae component of their products at Cosmoprof North America at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vendors of Cosmoprof North America walk through the convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owner and CEO of Melanie Mills Hollywood, Melanie Mills, right, at her booth at Cosmoprof North America at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owner of Soft Theory Co. Kanya Pujjusamai discusses her products that use plant technology to cure dry skin at her booth at Cosmoprof North America at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals discuss Obliphica Professional products at their booth at Cosmoprof North America at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals inquire about Priori Skincare products at Cosmoprof North America at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Owner of Aloderma Jonathan Jewett looks at Soft Theory Co. products at the Cosmoprof North America convention at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 29, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Beneath the initial veneer of aerosol glitter, pigmented powders and pretty packaging, a distinct demand for eco-conscious products has emerged as this year’s big trend at the annual Cosmoprof convention.

For its 17th year, over 1,400 companies from 43 countries are convening at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center to present everything in beauty, skin, hair and nails.

For the more than 40,000 attendees, products that align with mindful living and sustainability are taking center stage. International trend agency BeautyStreams compiled a trends report that identified zero-waste, vegan, blue-green algae and smart adaptogens as 2019’s most on-trend products in the North American market.

“People are finding that ingredients that are natural are good for you and can do things that chemicals were used to do in the past,” says Nina Daily, director of marketing Cosmoprof.

As shoppers become more conscious of their environmental footprint, brands are expanding to offer products with little or no waste.

German company Foamie achieves that with solid cleansers that remove the need for single-use plastic bottles.

The Aloe You Vera Much shampoo is shaped like a bar of soap, with a curve for easily handling. A rope allows it to hang when not in use.

“It is completely zero-waste from the packaging, down to the product. There is no plastic,” says Michael Crosby, an account manager for Foamie. “It comes in a shampoo and conditioner.”

Other zero-waste products at Cosmoprof include solid soaps and shave creams, liquid products available in refillable containers, and bottles made of recycled paper instead of plastic.

Brands are also highlighting vegan products.

Melanie Mills Hollywood’s Gleam Face & Body Radiance is made with all vegan ingredients.

“There are a lot of products that contain dyes derived from animals,” CEO Melanie Mills explains. “A lot of reds come from crushed beetles.”

Mills developed her face and body makeup while working as a make-up artist on “Dancing With The Stars.”

“The dancers were so overly spray-tanned that their skin was cracking and dry and streaky,” Mills says. “I literally developed this out of necessity because I needed something that looked gorgeous, even on high-definition TV.”

Mills’ face and body make-up comes in six shades to offer anywhere from a sparkle to coverage for minor discolorations, all without animal products.

Make-up brand 4Ever Magic Cosmetics developed a two-tone eyebrow product made without beeswax.

Double Shade Seductive Eyebrow Gel & Majestic Eyebrow Brush comes with a darker shade to define the brow’s edges, arches and tail. The lighter shade fills the inner brow.

“I love all animals,” founder and CEO Ravit Darougar says. “I wouldn’t want to use anything with those products in it.”

Blue-green algae, also known as blue algae and spirulina, has garnered a lot of buzz due to its blend of amino acids, minerals and antioxidants. It’s used in products to moisturize and treat the signs of aging.

German brand Instytutum Result-Driven Skincare adds the ocean-derived product to its Powerful Retinoil.

“Algae is well-known for being multi-beneficial,” Executive Director Harriet Ploeger says. “That’s why we add it to this super powerful product.”

The Retinoil combines blue-green oil with 15 oils and raspberry stem cells to target signs of premature and photo-aging.

Passport to Organic’s Blue Water Hyaluronic Moisturizer blends algae with vegan hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin.

The fourth big trend emerging this summer is smart adaptogens. Adaptogens are plant-based substances, like some herbs and mushrooms, that help the body adapt and restore balance.

“When people feel stressed, they use adaptogens like herbs and vitamins to adapt and feel a more normal center,” says Therma Genesis CEO Trish Green. “So anything we use in skin care for the aging process is to help the body adapt to being older and not having the components it needs, to bring it back and show improvements in the skin.”

Green likens the two layers of skin to two boards, with a thin layer in the middle. When a nail is driven through two boards, they hold firm. But over time, they loosen.

In skin, that loosening can be brought upon by age and different or fewer hormones. She says adaptogens, like those in her Hydralift Serum, can give skin the materials it needs to tighten again.

“When it loses its tightness, that’s when women get that square look on their face,” Green says. “The adaptogens send it messages to bring it back alive again.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.