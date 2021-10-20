51°F
Berkshire Hathaway supports Making Strides

By Valerie Putnam Special to Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2021 - 8:00 am
 
Kristi Badolato and her Summerlin team of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties cre ...
Kristi Badolato and her Summerlin team of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties crew will participate in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer on Sunday. (Levi Walker/LeviWalker@leviwalker

Donning her dark pink T-shirt, Kristi Badolato is ready to lace up her comfy pink-and-black Skechers to make strides for a cure.

Badolato and her Summerlin team of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties crew will join the over 10,000 participants anticipated to walk in the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. It is scheduled for Sunday at Red Rock Resort, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd.

Participation in Making Strides begins long before Badolato laces up her sneakers. Over the past four of her nine years of involvement in the American Cancer Society event, Badolato has served as the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Summerlin office’s team captain. Her team consists of Linda Chain and Lori Koentopp, both real estate agents.

“Kristi is wonderful,” Chain said. “She ensures that all of the team remains involved and in the know.”

As part of her role, Badolato and her team organize creative fundraisers over the two months leading to the October event. This typically equates to six to eight charity events for the Summerlin office.

“We start September first after the (Making Strides) kickoff breakfast,” said Badolato, who’s been a real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices since 2016. “It’s a full-time job, but I enjoy it.”

Two new events introduced this year included an extended happy hour at Frankie’s Uptown in Downtown Summerlin. A $25 donation at the door provided participants with a free appetizer and cocktail or drink.

The second event involved a Sandwich Brothers deli-style food truck parked outside the Summerlin office. A $20 donation provided the choice of a special meal and drink.

Another successful event is the annual putt-putt golf event at Angel Park, held for the past five years. This year the Oct 5 soldout competition featured nine teams of five and a barbecue meal.

In previous years, Badolato and her team organized a variety of different ways to collect donations including selling T-shirts and organizing bake sales and potlucks.

Last year, during the pandemic, Badolato and her team developed innovative fundraising ideas such as selling custom hand-sewn face masks for $5 each.

“The challenge was the lack of agents working in the office,” Badolato said. “But our agents and employees are very generous and wonderful about this charity. We (Summerlin) still raised $4,437. It was incredible considering what we were all going through.”

Even with the ongoing impact of the pandemic, Badolato hopes to raise over $10,000 this year through her Summerlin team’s efforts.

“Kristi keeps us on task, and is always passionately positive about our goal which is to meet or beat the previous year’s donations,” Chain said.

Besides engaging the Summerlin office, Badolato works with team captains from the other four local Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices offices coordinating companywide events. Collectively, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has raised well over $200,000 since 2012.

“Each year we are talking about it more,” Badolato said. “I think it’s naturally growing because we’re making it exciting.”

Badolato knows firsthand the impact cancer has on those affected. Several of her friends and colleagues are battling the disease.

“I can’t imagine any of us don’t know of someone affected by breast cancer,” Badolato said. “It is the most common cancer diagnosed in women.”

As a real estate agent and business owner, Badolato enjoys giving back to the Las Vegas community. Before the pandemic, she volunteered monthly at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission and financially supported Toys for Tots, Sunshine Kids, St. Jude’s and Cupcake Girls.

“Without people willing to donate their time and efforts, we would not be able to make any changes or help anyone,” Badolato said. “I think it’s important to get involved.”

This year marks the 22nd Making Strides Las Vegas event as part of October Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Individuals and teams will walk a designated three-mile loop that starts and ends in the northwest parking lot of Red Rock Resort. The event welcomes runners, walkers, strollers and wheelchairs along the paved route.

Check-in begins at 7 a.m. with an 8:30 start time. Steph MacKenzie of 97.1 The Point and meteorologist Chloe Koast of KSNV-3 news will emcee the opening ceremony. Walkers can register online or on the day of the event.

Respecting safety guideless, the American Cancer Society encourages participants to wear masks. Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the event. Staff and volunteers plan to control the flow of participants to avoid large gatherings.

