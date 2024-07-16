90°F
Health

Blood donations, especially from type O donors, urgently needed in Las Vegas

Vitalant says it needs all types of blood donations, but there is a special need for O positive ...
Vitalant says it needs all types of blood donations, but there is a special need for O positive and O negative donors. (Vitalant)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2024 - 3:51 pm
 

Because of a sharp decline in blood donations during the Fourth of July week, the Las Vegas Valley is facing a severe blood shortage.

“The supply of type O blood — the most needed blood type — has recently dropped to an 18-month low,” according to a news release from Vitalant.

The heat, holiday and summer vacations make the Fourth of July a slow time for blood donations.

Vitalant is asking all donors, especially those with type O blood, to make an appointment now to give in the coming days and weeks.

The donation center at 6930 W. Charleston Blvd. is open seven days a week with varying hours.

You can go here to make an appointment online.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

