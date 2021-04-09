Brazil coronavirus variant found in Nevada

At least one of the three confirmed cases of the Brazilian variant — thought to spread more easily — occurred in Clark County, the state’s lab director said.

(NIAID-RML via AP)

The first three cases of a coronavirus variant — one first identified in Brazil and thought to be more easily transmissible — have been found in Nevada, at least one of them in Clark County.

The first case in the state of the variant known as P.1 was detected in Clark County late last month, said Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Lab at University of Nevada, Reno. Two more cases were identified on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in positive COVID-19 tests performed by private labs. Additional details on the other cases were not immediately available.

The development comes as the Los Angeles County Health Department announced on Wednesday its first cases of both the Brazilian variant and a separate strain first identified in South Africa known as B.1.351. In Nevada, the first and only known case of the South African variant was identified by the state public health lab in mid-February. The case involved a man tested in Reno who had recently traveled to that country.

Washoe County health authorities quickly notified the close contacts of the individual of their potential exposure, allowing them to self-quarantine and test for the disease, measures that can stop the spread of disease.

These new strains — which scientists refer to as lineages — are created through mutations as a virus spreads. There are about 50 types circulating in Nevada, according to Pandori, with most posing no greater threat than the original strain. However, both P.1 and B.351 have been labeled “variants of concern” by the CDC. This means there is early evidence that they may spread more easily, result in more severe disease or reduce the effectiveness of vaccines.

There have been more than 400 cases of the Brazilian variant reported in the United States, though many more are likely present but undetected; only a small percentage of positive COVID-19 tests undergo genetic analysis in a laboratory.

Massachusetts leads the nation with 102 reported P.1 cases, followed by Illinois with 93 cases, Florida with 87 cases and California with 39, according to the CDC website The site, updated on Thursday, does not yet show any cases in Nevada.

The most prevalent strain of the coronavirus currently circulating in both the U.S. and Nevada is one first identified in the United Kingdom known as B.1.1.7., which scientists believe is more contagious but isn’t resistant to vaccine. There are nearly 20,000 confirmed cases across the country in all 50 states

Public health officials in the U.S. are urging more people to be vaccinated to prevent another surge in infections such as the one being seen in parts of Europe and elsewhere in the world.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.