Camp for blind children, yoga at resort offered in Las Vegas

Foundation plans camps for visually impaired kids

Nevada Blind Children’s Foundation will host weeklong summer camps from June 11-15 and June 18-22, with each day’s activities running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the foundation’s Learning Center, 95 Arroyo Grande Blvd., Henderson. Adaptive sports such as human foosball, circle soccer and beep archery will be available along with music, crafts and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) exercises. Kindergartners through 12th-graders also will go on field trips to local attractions. Cost is $50 per camper per week and financial aid is available. Parents can sign their children up at nvblindchildren.org/programs.

Head to the mountain, take a Walk with a Doc

The second annual Walk with a Doc: Kids Time will kick off Sunday and run the second Sunday of each month through September. Families with children and local pediatricians will take part in free 45-minute guided walks. At 10 a.m. June 10, walkers will gather at Spring Mountain Visitors Gateway, 2525 Kyle Canyon Road on Mount Charleston. A local doctor will speak briefly on bicycle and pedestrian safety before the walk begins. Subsequent walks are planned July 8 and Aug. 12 at Mount Charleston and Sept. 9 at Springs Preserve. The series is hosted by the Nevada chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Brightwood College to host health fair

Brightwood College, 3535 W. Sahara Ave., will host a Community Health Fair from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the campus. Health screenings and activities, along with refreshments, will be available at the free, all-ages event. brightwood.edu/las-vegas-nv

Coffee shops hosting Heroes at Heart benefit

Las Vegas outlets of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will honor local first responders through July 8 with their Heroes at Heart campaign. Stores will donate $1 from each in-store purchase of the special edition Heroes at Heart coffee and tea blends to the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation. Customers also can purchase the limited edition blends and donate them directly to local fire departments. coffeebeanlv.com

Urban League unveils new play area

A new PBS Kids Play Area is open at the Las Vegas Urban League, 2470 N. Decatur Blvd. It’s the fifth Vegas PBS-installed area in the valley and is open during business hours for children. Other PBS Kids Play Areas are at Consulate of Mexico, 823 S. Sixth St.; Consulate of El Salvador, 765 N. Nellis Blvd.; Legal Aid of Southern Nevada, 725 E. Charleston Blvd., and the other Urban League office, 3320 E. Flamingo Road, Suite 52. vegaspbs.org

Free yoga on Saturday at Four Seasons

The Four Seasons in Mandalay Bay, will celebrate Global Wellness Day on Saturday with complimentary yoga. The 60-minute session will be led by Greg and Celine Go, creators of Go Yoga wear. Guests can valet for free and following the yoga session, grab juice samples from Pressed Juicery. To RSVP, contact The Spa at Four Seasons, 702-632-5302.

Lunch & Learn series meets Wednesdays

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, 888 W. Bonneville Ave., hosts the Lunch & Learn Educational Series from noon to 1 p.m. each Wednesday in June. Participants are encouraged to bring lunch; drinks and dessert will be provided. This week’s program is “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors.”

Lou Ruvo Center schedules speaker

The Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain and Health will host a free educational event featuring Canadian singer-songwriter, broadcaster and author Jann Arden from 5-7 p.m. Monday. She’ll share her experiences of caring for her mom during her memory loss and do a book signing. To register, visit KeepMemoryAlive.org/Arden.

