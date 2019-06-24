Cancer center partners with Clark County parks to provide free sunscreen

Clark County Parks and Recreation is the latest agency to partner with Comprehensive Cancer Centers to provide free SPF 30 sunscreen and skin safety tips to Southern Nevadans.

(Getty Images)

Life Time Athletic photographed on Monday, June, 3 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunscreen kiosks available at all Clark County parks

Clark County Parks and Recreation is the latest agency to partner with Comprehensive Cancer Centers to provide free SPF 30 sunscreen and skin safety tips to Southern Nevadans. Sunscreen kiosks are in place at 28 county parks facilities (including rec centers, community and senior centers, and county museums), three year- round pools, 10 seasonal pools and the Camp Lee/Mount Charleston camp site.

In addition to Clark County, Comprehensive has sunscreen partnerships with the Las Vegas Aviators, Wet ‘n’ Wild Las Vegas, Nevada Cancer Coalition, the Springs Preserve, Downtown Summerlin, Cowabunga Bay, UNLV and the Las Vegas Lights, among others.

Free upper-body workout at Life Time gyms

Life Time athletic clubs nationwide, including two in Southern Nevada, will debut Upper Rx, a group fitness class focused on weight lifting, with a complimentary one-hour workout on Thursdayjun27. The class, which is open to members and nonmembers, will be on the gyms’ pool decks and is designed to accommodate newcomers and those familiar with group workouts and weight training. Upper Rx begins at 5:45 p.m. with check-in, class runs from 6-7 p.m., and an after-party goes till 8. Life Time Summerlin is at 10721 W. Charleston Blvd. Register at https://tinyurl.com/y66v7v62. The class at Life Time Green Valley is full.

Hospital group offers free tai ji quan classes

Three Dignity Health Community Wellness Centers will begin offering free Level 1 tai ji quan classes in July. Tai ji quan is a research-based balance training program designed to improve muscle strength, flexibility and mobility, which can help older adults reduce the risk of falls. Twice weekly participation in Level 1 classes for three months prepares participants for Level 2 courses. The schedule is:

— 1:30-2:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Green Valley center, 2651 Paseo Verde Parkway, Suite 180, Henderson

— 8-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Rose de Lima center, 98 E. Lake Mead Parkway, Suite 301, Henderson, and Las Vegas center, 7220 S. Cimarron Road, Suite 195.

Mobile dental clinic has three upcoming stops

Nevada Health Centers’ Ronald McDonald Care Mobile offers affordable dental care for children in Southern Nevada, with several stops planned in June. Parents can make appointments for children by calling 702-597-3898. The vehicle is staffed with a dentist, hygienist, and dental and office assistants. Services include restorative and preventive care, exams, cleanings, sealants, fluoride treatments, fillings, extractions, x-rays and oral health education. It will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from noon-1 p.m.) at all stops. Bring current and valid government-issued photo ID and insurance card, if applicable. This month’s schedule includes:

— Tuesday: MLK Family Health Center, 1799 Mount Mariah Drive

— Wednesday: Women, Infant, Children (WIC) Center North Las Vegas, 2225 Civic Center Drive

— Thursday: WIC Center, 5486 Boulder Highway

