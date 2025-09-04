New COVID-19 shots coming to SNHD clinics

The Southern Nevada Health District said that, after updated guidance from federal officials, it is preparing to administer the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

This photo provided by Pfizer in August 2025 shows boxes for the updated COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty. (Pfizer via AP)

The Southern Nevada Health District says it is now preparing to offer the updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement Thursday, the district said it received updated guidance from federal officials “that the COVID-19 vaccine for the 2025–2026 season is preferred for use over the previously licensed vaccine.”

As a result, the district said it will stop offering the previous version.

Officials will announce when the new shot is available to the public, according to the statement.

SNHD clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccines “to everyone who is eligible, including adults ages 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for severe illness,” the district said.

A panel of advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to meet this month to discuss the vaccine. The SNHD said the updated vaccine can be administered before the panel meets, but “people should be aware that insurance coverage may change once the committee issues its final recommendations.”

