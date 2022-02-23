Clark County COVID cases continue decline

Clark County on Wednesday reported 155 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths over the preceding day, as officials said they saw more positive signs in the pandemic’s course.

COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Southern Nevada Health District on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Clark County on Wednesday reported 155 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths over the preceding day, as officials said they saw more positive signs in the pandemic’s course.

The updates brought totals posted by the Southern Nevada Health District to 486,731 cases and 7,387 deaths.

New cases were below the two-week moving average, which continued it’s recent decline and fell from 251 to 228. The two-week moving average of daily fatalities dropped from six to five.

The county’s 14-day test positivity rate, which tracks the percentage of people tested who are found to be infected with COVID-19, decreased by 0.8 percentage point to 11.2 percent. The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 in the county rose by two, to 438.

State and county health agencies often redistribute daily data after it is reported to better reflect the date of death or onset of symptoms, which is why the moving-average trend lines frequently differ from daily reports and are considered better indicators of the direction of the outbreak.

The state, meanwhile, reported 266 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths, bringing totals posted by the state Department of Health and Human Services to 643,228 cases and 9,575 deaths.

Related: Tracking COVID cases in Nevada through data.

As has been a trend, new cases were below the two-week moving average, which decreased from 385 on Tuesday to 348. The two-week moving average of daily deaths dropped from eight to seven.

Of the state’s other closely-watched metrics, the statewide 14-day test positivity rate dropped 1.0 percentage point to 12.8 percent, while the number of people hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 dropped to 554.

Overall metrics have been dropping at a quick pace since the omicron-driven surge peaked in the state about a month ago.

“These numbers are fantastic to see. They’re moving in the right direction,” Kevin Dick, district health officer for the Washoe County Health District, told reporters on Wednesday. “We want to continue to see those numbers go down.”

Clark County officials were set to discuss the current situation at an early afternoon briefing.

State data showed that on Wednesday, 56.47 percent of Nevadans five and older were fully vaccinated, compared with 55.85 percent in Clark County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.