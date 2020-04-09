58°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Health

Clark County data: Black residents more vulnerable to coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2020 - 12:10 pm
 

Black residents of Clark County are contracting the new coronavirus at a disproportionately high rate compared to their white, Hispanic and Asian counterparts — a trend being seen in cities across the U.S. — according to preliminary health data.

Black, non-Hispanic people, who make up about 11 percent of the county’s population, account for 19 percent of the county’s COVID-19 cases where patients’ race and ethnicity have been identified, according to data released Thursday by the Southern Nevada Health District.

The data represent a very early snapshot of the local outbreak. Still missing is race/ethnicity data for 42 percent of the positive cases in Clark County, and other state cases outside of the county.

Medical investigators have identified the race and ethnicity of only about 58 percent of the nearly 1,900 cases reported in Clark County because dozens of new cases are coming in daily, making it challenging to track detailed patient information.

Dr. Vit Kraushaar, a medical investigator for the district, said black residents could be seeing elevated infection rates because they have higher rates of underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, which can exacerbate the effects of COVID-19.

“If there’s a segment of the population that has more underlying medical problems, they’re more likely to be hospitalized and more likely to be tested,” Kraushaar said. “That’s just my hypothesis. At this point it’s too early to tell.”

A similar trend is raising alarms across the country.

Recent data from Chicago, New York City and Milwaukee show black people are being infected and killed by the virus at rates disproportionate to their share of the local population.

And in states where demographic information about COVID-19 deaths is publicly available, about 42 percent of the victims were black, according to an Associated Press analysis published Wednesday.

Gov. Steve Sisolak said he has taken note of what is happening in other parts of the country, but he said Nevada has yet to conduct a similar analysis.

“The health care provided in our minority communities is nowhere near that of our more affluent communities.” he said during a press conference Wednesday evening. “It’s something we are looking at.”

Sisolak also said he was frustrated that local health districts were reporting COVID-19 deaths to the state in batches, instead of the day they occurred. The practice has created artificial spikes in death counts that the state was working to correct.

Disjointed efforts

Sisolak’s concerns reflect the disjointed efforts by Nevada’s state and local governments to disseminate data about the outbreak.

Statewide case numbers regularly outpace county-reported information, sometimes by a margin of more than 100 cases at the end of a day. On March 29, for example, the state reported over 200 more cases than individual counties had announced.

The statewide information is also broad, offering no specifics on the residency, race or underlying medical conditions of those infected with COVID-19. Also missing are estimates of how many of those sickened have been hospitalized or recovered — information that some counties are publicly reporting on a daily basis.

Shannon Litz, a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, attributed the differences to how the state is gathering information.

The state is publishing numbers it receives directly from laboratories, she wrote in an email. That includes anyone who was tested in Nevada, including people who live outside the state. It does not include information on patient recoveries or hospitalizations.

More comprehensive data are being collected by local jurisdictions via a standardized questionnaire from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, that information isn’t always reflected in what those jurisdictions publicly report.

Clark County is sharing detailed information every day about the hospitalized and dead, such as specific underlying health conditions and whether they required intensive care.

Washoe County is not, but it is providing daily updates on the number of coronavirus patients who have recovered, a detail absent in Clark County’s daily reports.

“Nevada is not the only state struggling with this,” said Summer McGee, dean of the School of Health Science at the University of New Haven in Connecticut. “I’ve talked to folks from Texas and California, and everyone is grappling with these issues about what kind of data to collect and report.”

McGee said it is vital that public health officials share COVID-19 patients’ demographic data — including age, gender, race and ethnicity — and information about underlying medical conditions.

“In this case, it’s absolutely essential that communities have as much information as possible about who’s dying, who’s at risk and what the trends are in their communities,” she said.

In Nevada, officials say it’s likely that data will only be partially complete throughout the outbreak. Health district officials in Clark and Washoe counties say their staffs’ efforts are being hamstrung by the influx of new cases every day.

As of last week, the Southern Nevada Health District had about 50 people gathering information about county residents infected with COVID-19. Kraushaar said the district’s main focus right now is figuring out who the infected have had contact with, to stop the spread of the disease.

“As we’re seeing thousands of cases, it’s no longer really feasible to collect all that information on all those individuals,” Kraushaar said. “So we have to prioritize who we collect information from.”

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @DavidsonLVRJ on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
3 Walmart workers at 1 store test positive for coronavirus
3 Walmart workers at 1 store test positive for coronavirus
2
Las Vegas radio host’s case fits emerging COVID-19 pattern
Las Vegas radio host’s case fits emerging COVID-19 pattern
3
Sisolak closes sports facilities, worship services to fight coronavirus
Sisolak closes sports facilities, worship services to fight coronavirus
4
Some locals upset golf courses stay open during pandemic
Some locals upset golf courses stay open during pandemic
5
CCSD’s distance learning effort strays from state edict
CCSD’s distance learning effort strays from state edict
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
Buddy V opens PizzaCake at Harrah’s - VIDEO
Buddy Valastro, aka Cake Boss Buddy V, is in town this week overseeing the soft opening of his new restaurant, PizzaCake, in Harrah’s Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making mist-shrouded tuna poke at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas - VIDEO
E.J. Estrella, banquet chef at Marssa at the Westin Lake Las Vegas, makes tuna poke by mixing chunks of bigeye tuna with sliced green onions, julienned white onions and house-made poke sauce and serving it on a bed of seaweed salad garnished with lotus chips and suspended over melon-scented mist. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making baked goat cheese at Ri Ra in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Shea Wafford, sous chef and pastry chef at Ri Ra at The Shoppes at Mandalay Place in Las Vegas, makes baked goat cheese served with honey-nut pesto, pickled red onions, peppadew relish and sourdough baguette. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bruce Kalman cooking at Ada’s - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Bruce Kalman will be cooking at Ada's in Tivoli Village in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making banana cream pie at Cut in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Nicole Earl, pastry chef at Cut at the Palazzo in Las Vegas, makes an updated banana cream pie by layering banana ice cream, custard and compote with house-made Cool Whip, vanilla wafers and 24-karat gold leaf in a milk chocolate sphere and drizzling it with warm banana-caramel sauce so it devolves into petals. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
FILE - In this March 24, 2020, file photo, medical staff members check a ventilator in protecti ...
For some virus patients, doctors try to move away from ventilators
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

NEW YORK — As health officials around the world push to get more ventilators to treat coronavirus patients, some doctors are moving away from using the breathing machines when they can.

Omari Mitchell, a radio host for 98.5 KLUC, is shown with his daughter, Aniya Mitchell, in Dece ...
Las Vegas radio host’s case fits emerging COVID-19 pattern
By / RJ

“It’s respiratory arrest in its true form: a sudden type of hypoxia and worsening that requires emergent intubation,” one doctor said of a pattern of rapid decline in COVID-19 patients. Such was the case with a Las Vegas radio host.

Read More