103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Health

Clark County finds measles virus in wastewater, urges vaccination

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
Wednesday. Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams in episode 201 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy of ...
Catherine Zeta-Jones feels the love as Morticia
While RLS is not a life-threatening condition, the main problem, other than it being uncomforta ...
Always tired? This syndrome might be causing your drowsiness
The Henderson City Council on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, approved an ordinance to annex 38.48 acre ...
City to get $561K in opioid epidemic settlement
California wildfires lead to smoke alert for Las Vegas Valley
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2025 - 10:51 am
 
Updated August 7, 2025 - 10:58 am

The Southern Nevada Health District announced Thursday it has detected the measles virus in Clark County wastewater.

Clark County has no confirmed measles cases and hasn’t since 2018. However, wastewater surveillance can indicate undiagnosed viral infections.

The Health District is urging Clark County residents to stay up to date on their children’s measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines, which are 97 percent effective at preventing measles after two doses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“While a single wastewater detection does not mean we have confirmed measles cases or community transmission, it is a signal that shouldn’t be ignored,” Cassius Lockett, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District, wrote in a Thursday morning press release.

A subsequent wastewater sample tested negative for the virus.

Brian Labus, an infectious disease epidemiologist and associate professor at UNLV, said the county regularly tests for measles to alert clinicians to test for the virus.

“All this announcement tells us is that somebody is shedding measles in the community. It could be that they had the disease somewhere else and came back here at the very end of their recovery stage,” Labus said. “It doesn’t mean that there’s somebody necessarily sick walking around with measles, but it is the kind of thing that the medical community needs to pay attention to so we can respond to any actual cases of measles quickly.”

Measles is a highly contagious disease that can be serious for small children. The World Health Organization declared measles eliminated in the U.S. in the year 2000. Vaccination rates have been declining, however, and an early-2025 outbreak in west Texas caused the highest number of reported cases in the U.S. since the disease was declared eliminated.

The county requires the MMR vaccine for school enrollment, and the Health District said in the press release that vaccinations are still available before August 11, the first day of school.

“Kids should be fully immunized for measles if they’re going to school,” Labus said. “The vaccine is the best way to prevent yourself or your loved ones from getting this disease.”

Contact Isaiah Steinberg at isteinberg@reviewjournal.com. Follow @IsaiahStei27 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Wednesday. Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams in episode 201 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy of ...
Catherine Zeta-Jones feels the love as Morticia
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The Oscar winner is relishing playing the somewhat creepy and kooky matriarch in the latest chapter of the Addams Family saga.

 
How to protect yourself from the bad air caused by wildfires
By Caleigh Wells Associated Press

When wildfires burn, the smoke can travel long distances and degrade air quality far away, which presents risks for those breathing it. Here’s what to know about taking precautions against poor air quality due to wildfires.

Regular exercise provides a wide range of benefits, including weight management, improved cardi ...
If regular exercise is a struggle, this could be the answer
By Kimberly Olsen Mayo Clinic News Network

For many people, common forms of exercise, such as walking, running and weight training, are a struggle because of pain, weakness or mobility issues.

MORE STORIES