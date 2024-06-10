90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Health

Clark County has set an unpleasant health-related record

The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting the highest level of mosquito activity in the ...
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting the highest level of mosquito activity in the program’s history this early in a season. (Getty Images)
More Stories
A classroom at Capstone Christian Academy in Las Vegas Thursday, April 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/La ...
Nevada ranks low in children’s health, academic outcomes, new study finds
Patients can now see an array of doctors without leaving their recliner thanks to telemedicine. ...
Finding the right balance between telemedicine, in-person care
A 2023 study found that older adults who had untreated hearing loss have a more than 60 percent ...
Can protecting your hearing reduce dementia risk?
Tom Letizia expresses relief and gratitude after undergoing a simple prostatectomy in July 202 ...
Why women should be fierce advocates for men’s health
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2024 - 8:57 am
 
Updated June 10, 2024 - 10:01 am

The Southern Nevada Health District on Monday is reporting the highest level of mosquito activity in the program’s history this early in a season.

According to a news release, as of June 6, 91 mosquito pools — comprising 3,081 mosquitoes from 16 ZIP codes — have tested positive for West Nile virus.

Health officials also advised that two mosquito pools — comprising 46 mosquitoes from two ZIP codes, have tested positive for the virus that causes St. Louis encephalitis.

SNHD says that its mosquito surveillance program has also received an increased number of complaints from the public about mosquito activity.

“Increased awareness and reporting of mosquito activity are attributed to the expansion of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes throughout the region,” the agency stated in the release.

According to SNHD, “Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are known to be aggressive daytime biters that prefer feeding on people instead of birds and have tested positive for West Nile Virus for the first time in Clark County.”

Additionally, health officials said that mosquitoes testing positive for the St. Louis encephalitis virus were last reported in Clark County in 2019 and the last reported cases in humans in 2016. St. Louis encephalitis virus is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.

The news release noted that most people infected with the virus will not develop symptoms. However, SNHD said people who become ill may develop fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and fatigue. “Some people may develop a neuroinvasive form of the disease that causes encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis (inflammation of the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord),” the release added.

For more information on SNHD’s seasonal mosquito surveillance reports, visit: www.southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/programs/mosquito-surveillance/arbovirus-update.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Trump speaks at Las Vegas rally
Trump speaks at Las Vegas rally
2
‘A really great thing’: New bridge links Laughlin, Bullhead City
‘A really great thing’: New bridge links Laughlin, Bullhead City
3
Trump discusses campaign strategy, policies in exclusive RJ interview
Trump discusses campaign strategy, policies in exclusive RJ interview
4
Hot weather expected for today’s Trump rally in Las Vegas
Hot weather expected for today’s Trump rally in Las Vegas
5
GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown receives Trump endorsement
GOP Senate candidate Sam Brown receives Trump endorsement
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A 2023 study found that older adults who had untreated hearing loss have a more than 60 percent ...
Can protecting your hearing reduce dementia risk?
By Erica Sweeney Parade

While experts don’t fully understand the connection between hearing loss and dementia, there is a “clear association,” Dr. Dale Bredesen says.

 
Is intermittent fasting better than counting calories?
By Jonel Aleccia The Associated Press

As weight-loss plans go, it’s easy to see the allure of intermittent fasting: Eat what you want, but only during certain windows of time.

Despite some very dark days following my prostate cancer diagnosis, I stuck to my routine of di ...
Turning pain into purpose after a cancer diagnosis
By Sheldon A. Jacobs Mental Health Matters

As a therapist who has studied the intricacies of human behavior such as body language, I knew before my doctor said a word that it was not good news.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus found in Clark County
recommend 2
‘Tranq’ found in illicit drug supply in Las Vegas
recommend 3
Triple-digit temps have arrived. Here’s how you can stay safe
recommend 4
Google Fiber internet service may be coming to Las Vegas as vote nears
recommend 5
$50K donation to help new moms, their babies in Nevada
recommend 6
UNLV seeks volunteers for Type 1 diabetes study