Clark County health agency urges face masks for all in public spaces

The Southern Nevada Health District’s recommendation extends to both those vaccinated against COVID-19 and unvaccinated people.

People wearing face masks, including two worn improperly below the nose, are seen walking along the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The mask is back.

The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday recommended face masks for everyone — both those who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who are not — in crowded indoor public places.

Previously, Nevada and local authorities were adhering to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that advised only unvaccinated individuals to wear masks in crowded indoor settings.

The health district’s recommendation comes as COVID-19 test positivity rates, case counts and hospitalizations continue to increase in Southern Nevada, which has been designated as a “sustained hotspot” for the disease by the federal government.

“Using masks correctly has proven to be effective in helping to prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19,” the health district said in a news release. “With the rise in cases and slowing vaccine rates in Clark County, the health district’s recommendation to wear masks in crowded public settings, including grocery stores, malls, large events, and casinos, is a step to fully utilize the tools we have available to stop the pandemic.”

At a news briefing Friday afternoon, district health officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said, “At this point, we are making a strong recommendation to the public and our business community.”

Whether the health district ultimately will call for a requirement that masks be worn will depend on the community’s response over the next few days, said Leguen. He noted that the public health agency does not have the authority to impose a mandate and that a state or local government would need to implement such a rule.

Meanwhile, a representative of the Vegas Chamber said that the business organization next week would begin requiring all individuals at its events and in its offices to wear masks.

“In addition to a public health issue this is an economic issue, which is why as an organization we are going to require full masks at our events and place of business,” said Cara Clarke, the chamber’s vice president of communications. “And we’re encouraging other businesses to do the same because we want to keep Las Vegas open.”

The health district’s recommendation comes a day after Los Angeles County announced it would be requiring everyone to again wear masks in all indoor settings. It also follows a recommendation by the county’s top health official that residents reconsider traveling to Nevada and other states where COVID-19 rates are increasingly high, particularly if they are unvaccinated.

Currently about 52 percent of Clark County’s population is vaccinated, including about 65 percent of those 18 and older.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

