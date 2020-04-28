Clark County hosts virtual town hall on coronavirus
Residents were able to submit questions in advance at CCTV@ClarkCountyNV.gov or via the county’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter social media sites.
Clark County hosted an “Ask the Medical Experts” tele-town hall about the coronavirus at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The tele-town hall featured Dr. Shadaba Asad, University Medical Center’s medical director of infectious disease, and Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia, an infectious disease physician at the hospital. Asad answered questions submitted by residents.
