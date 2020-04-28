Clark County hosts virtual town hall on coronavirus

Residents were able to submit questions in advance at CCTV@ClarkCountyNV.gov or via the county’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter social media sites.

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Clark County hosted an “Ask the Medical Experts” tele-town hall about the coronavirus at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The tele-town hall featured Dr. Shadaba Asad, University Medical Center’s medical director of infectious disease, and Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia, an infectious disease physician at the hospital. Asad answered questions submitted by residents.

