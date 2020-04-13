Clark County logs 120 new COVID-19 case as Nevada total nears 3,000

Public health authorities on Monday reported 120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death overnight in Clark County.

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerges from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. It's also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

The Southern Nevada Health District provided no details on the new cases, which brought the total of confirmed cases in the county to 2,444, or the fatality.

The new numbers were up from 2,324 COVID-19 cases and 100 deaths reported by the health district as of late Sunday

Earlier, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported that the state’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 135 overnight to reach 2,971.

The death toll remained at 114, a figure posted late Sunday on the department’s nvhealthresponse.nv.gov website.

The total number of COVID-19 cases was drawn from testing of 25,464 people and reflected an infection rate of 11.6 percent. That number is likely elevated, as those tested amid an ongoing shortage of test kits are mainly either seriously ill or have been in close contact with a diagnosed patient.

