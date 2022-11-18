Clark County man hospitalized with listeria after eating enoki mushrooms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating listeria infections in Clark County and Michigan.

A Clark County man was hospitalized for a listeria infection after eating enoki mushrooms, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Thursday.

The man has since been released. His is one of two cases under investigation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The other case, which also required hospitalization, is in Michigan, according to the federal agency’s website.

Both of the infected people reported eating enoki mushrooms or eating at restaurants with menu items containing the mushrooms, according to the CDC. The investigation so far indicates that the mushrooms are the likely source of the illnesses.

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that can be very serious in pregnant women, people older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems.

“If you are in any of these groups, do not eat raw enoki mushrooms,” the CDC states.

Healthy people rarely become ill from listeria infection, but the disease can be fatal to unborn babies, newborns and people with weakened immune systems. Prompt antibiotic treatment can help curb the effects of listeria infection, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.

Symptoms of a listeria infection include fever, chills, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

If the listeria infection spreads to the nervous system, symptoms can include headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, warranting emergency treatment.

Symptoms might begin a few days after eating contaminated food, but can take 30 days or longer to develop, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Federal investigators are working to identify the specific brands of enoki mushrooms that may be contaminated with listeria, the health district said. An outbreak linked to enoki mushrooms occurred in 2020, and since that time several brands have been recalled.

Enoki mushrooms are white and have long, thin stems. They are often sold in a bunch with roots in sealed plastic packaging. They are popular in Japanese, Chinese and Korean food, the CDC said.

