Clark County selected for national health survey

Clark County is one of 15 counties selected nationwide to be part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

(Getty Images)

District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County is one of 15 counties selected nationwide to be part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), the most comprehensive survey of the health and nutritional status of the U.S. population.

The survey, which begins March 11, collects a broad range of data that impacts everyone in the country, regardless of age, addressing everything from air quality to vaccinations and the low-fat and “light” foods found in grocery stores.

The initiative is conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“NHANES serves as the nation’s ‘health check-up,’ by going into communities throughout the country to collect health information,” said Brian C. Moyer, PhD, Director of the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). “The survey provides a wealth of important data about many of the major health and nutritional issues affecting the country.”

Since 1960, NHANES has had a prominent role in improving the health of all people living in the U.S. NHANES data address critical health concerns, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

“I encourage our community members who may be contacted and are eligible to take part in this survey,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, District Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. “It is an opportunity for them to receive a free health and nutrition evaluation while helping to gather vital information about the overall health of our community that can be used to enhance public health programs and policy.”

Residents will have an invitation-only opportunity to participate in NHANES. Addresses are randomly sampled within Clark County.

Households will be sent one or more letters inviting them to be part of the survey by completing a brief online questionnaire to see if anyone in their home is eligible to participate. Those eligible will be contacted by an NHANES representative to set up a telephone health interview at a convenient time, followed by a health examination that takes place in the NHANES mobile examination center. While no medical care is provided directly in the mobile examination center, a report on physical findings is given to each participant, along with an explanation of those findings from survey medical staff. All information collected in the survey is kept confidential and individual privacy is protected by law.

NHANES is taking all precautions needed, as recommended by the CDC, to keep survey participants and staff safe by following guidelines on social distancing, use of personal protective equipment, hand washing, and sanitation of the mobile examination center and all equipment.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/nchs/nhanes/.