Clark County to host virtual town hall on coronavirus Tuesday

Residents may submit questions in advance at CCTV@ClarkCountyNV.gov or via the county’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter social media sites.

The new Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus. (National Institutes of Health via AP)

Clark County will host an “Ask the Medical Experts” tele-town hall about the coronavirus at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Residents may submit questions in advance at CCTV@ClarkCountyNV.gov or via the county’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter social media sites.

Resident may watch or listen to the event live and pose questions in real time via the WebEx Meetings app, or listen in at 408-418-9388.

The tele-town hall will feature Dr. Shadaba Asad, University Medical Center’s medical director of infectious disease, and Dr. Luis Medina-Garcia, an infectious disease physician at the hospital.

It also may be viewed on Clark County Television, Channel 4, on the county’s Facebook and YouTube pages @ClarkCountyNV, and on the county website at ClarkCountyNV.gov.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.