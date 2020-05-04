Clark County, UMC offer drive-thru coronavirus testing this week

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be offered this week in Las Vegas, according to Clark County officials.

The county and University Medical Center will launch the program on Tuesday and Wednesday at The Orleans as an initial step toward expanding testing for the coronavirus, according to a news release from the county.

Starting Monday, the public can schedule an appointment to be tested at the site by visiting the COVID-19 Testing Center online at www.umcsn.com. Only those with appointments can receive testing.

The site will offer 300 appointments from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Additional days are expected to be added following evaluation of the first two days.

Testing will take place at The Orleans, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., on the first floor of the parking garage, off Cameron Street on the west side of the property.

“As we begin to reopen businesses and facilities in phases, it is important for us to know how widespread the virus is in our community,” Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “With more testing, we expect to see the number of coronavirus cases increase. The data, combined with everyone continuing to practice good hygiene, social distancing and other measures, will help guide our decisions and keep the community safe as we move forward.”

On Thursday, Gov. Steve Sisolak released his “Nevada United Roadmap to Recovery.” An important component was expanding test capacity and making testing “broadly available.”