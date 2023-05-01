Clues sought to what triggered tripling in brain abscesses in kids

Health authorities note that the brain infections aren’t contagious, but typically are the result of complications from a sinus or ear infection.

Health authorities continue to investigate what might have triggered a tripling of a type of rare brain infection in children, health officials said Monday.

Last year, there were 17 cases of brain abscesses in children in Clark County, according to a public health advisory issued earlier this year by the Southern Nevada Health District. Between 2015 and 2021, there were on average about five per year.

“We still don’t have a clear answer for what might have potentially caused that within our county,” said Dr. Jessica Penney, an epidemic intelligence service officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who is embedded with the health district. Her comments came during a media briefing by the health district.

Brain abscesses are pus-filled pockets of infection usually caused when bacteria or fungi make their way to the brain, either through the bloodstream or from an infected area of the head, such as the ears or sinuses.

The local cases have been the resort of a secondary brain infection from complications from a sinus or ear infection, said Dr. Taryn Bragg, a pediatric neurosurgeon with Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

“This type of infection is not a communicable type of disease,” Bragg, who has treated the local cases, said during the briefing. “This is not something that you’re going to pick up sitting next to someone or that your child will pick up in school or on the school bus.”

Some of the children with the abscesses developed seizures and experienced speech and language difficulties and required multiple surgeries.

The good news is that all of the children have fully recovered or are nearly fully recovered, Bragg said.

Anecdotal evidence of increases in the brain abscesses also has. been noted in other parts of the country.

