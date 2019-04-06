Cockroach milk might sound gross, but could be next superfood

Cockroach milk could become the next health food movement, according to multiple websites.

Female Pacific Beetle cockroaches produce protein-infused crystals that have three times the energy of the equivalent mass of ordinary milk, according to a study.

That study, published by the International Union of Crystallography, said for now, the crystals can only be extracted in a lab. There are also a number of other issues to overcome, including the number of cockroaches that would have to be collected to obtain a small glass of milk, according to multiple websites.

It may not be a superfood yet, but cockroach milk may provide an alternative one day.

