84°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Health

Continuing monthslong trend, COVID cases remain low

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 12, 2023 - 1:45 pm
 
The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional ...
The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center, on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Continuing a monthslong trend, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain at low levels in Clark County and statewide, according to new state data.

The 14-day average for daily new confirmed cases dipped to 76 in the county from last week’s 83, according to data posted Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, cases declined to 103 from 109.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 120 in the county from 104 a week prior. Statewide, they increased to 145 from 131.

The 14-day average for COVID-19-related deaths remained at zero in the county and at one statewide.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
MSG Sphere announces 2nd production, starting later this year
MSG Sphere announces 2nd production, starting later this year
2
3 Las Vegas spots among top 20 Italian restaurants in US
3 Las Vegas spots among top 20 Italian restaurants in US
3
2 dead in plane crash south of Las Vegas
2 dead in plane crash south of Las Vegas
4
$499K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$499K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Water rights: Feds could place burden on Las Vegas to protect California farms
Water rights: Feds could place burden on Las Vegas to protect California farms
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Travelers walk through Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vega ...
4 health tips to stay safe while traveling overseas
By Dr. Raj Palraj Mayo Clinic News Network

Travel is always a fun activity to enjoy with friends and can provide fond memories. Unfortunately, nothing can ruin a trip like illness.

 
Fitness trainers share tips for women approaching menopause
By Heidi Knapp Rinella Special / RJ

If you’re a woman anticipating or experiencing menopause-related physical or mental changes, a trio of female fitness experts have written just the book for you.

Ben Affleck, left, and Matt Damon pose for a portrait to promote the film "Air" on Mo ...
Affleck, Damon fly high with an assist from Jordan
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

The showbiz pals’ latest movie, “Air,” tells how Nike partnered with the basketball great to create the most iconic sneaker line of all time: the Air Jordan.

Assisted living facilities can be good options for seniors who want or need help with daily act ...
Savvy Senior: Tips for choosing an assisted living facility
By Jim Miller Savvy Senior

Assisted living facilities are residential communities that offer different levels of health or personal care services for seniors who want or need help with daily living.

There is no network of hospitals, doctors or any medical provider with original Medicare. Howev ...
Does original Medicare have a health care network?
By Toni King Toni Says

About to turn 65, a Toni Says reader with a heart issue wonders if he should enroll in original Medicare, go with an Advantage plan or keep his COBRA coverage.

More stories for you
COVID-19 numbers maintaining momentum — in a good way
COVID-19 numbers maintaining momentum — in a good way
COVID-19 remains at pandemic lows in Clark County
COVID-19 remains at pandemic lows in Clark County
COVID-19 levels remain low in state, county
COVID-19 levels remain low in state, county
COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases remain at low levels
COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases remain at low levels
Traffic deaths down in Nevada, region in ’23
Traffic deaths down in Nevada, region in ’23
Nevada ranks 8th for COVID-19 deaths, study says
Nevada ranks 8th for COVID-19 deaths, study says