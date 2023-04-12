Continuing monthslong trend, COVID cases remain low

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain low in Clark County and statewide.

The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center, on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Continuing a monthslong trend, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain at low levels in Clark County and statewide, according to new state data.

The 14-day average for daily new confirmed cases dipped to 76 in the county from last week’s 83, according to data posted Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, cases declined to 103 from 109.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations increased to 120 in the county from 104 a week prior. Statewide, they increased to 145 from 131.

The 14-day average for COVID-19-related deaths remained at zero in the county and at one statewide.

