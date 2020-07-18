110°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Health

Coronavirus managed best by following basics, expert advice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 18, 2020 - 1:38 pm
 

How do you manage a raging pandemic?

It sounds like a frightening riddle for the coronavirus age. But the answer — by following basic measures patiently and consistently for as long it takes — is something some countries have figured out and others, including the U.S., still are struggling with.

Nevada experts say countries that so far have been most successful in managing the pandemic have no special technique or magic fix. Rather, they say, the countries have successfully enacted such now-familiar measures as testing and persuading citizens to stay at home and wear masks in public.

The countries whose numbers of cases, deaths and hospitalizations are moving in the right direction “have managed to have a first big wave and then got it under control,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor in UNLV’s School of Public Health and a member of the Nevada governor’s coronavirus task force.

New Zealand, for example, has effectively halted community transmission of the virus. “It’s still in the community,” Labus said, “but they’re able to get back to their normal lives.”

In contrast, the U.S. “started to get it under control” but saw spikes after what now seems to be too early reopenings in its worst-hit states, said Labus, who is also former epidemiologist for the Southern Nevada Health District.

The bottom line, Labus said: “Compared to the rest of the world, we’re not handling this well.”

Differing cultures

Comparing countries head to head is tricky because they vary so widely in population size, cultures and political systems.

“We’re different in America,” said Dr. Fadi El-Salibi, a Las Vegas infectious disease specialist. “We’re a much bigger country. We have a lot of mobility here.”

“You’re comparing a U.S. population of 330 million with countries that have (health) systems for 5 to 8 million,” said Dr. Wolfgang Gilliar, dean of Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Labus said, too, that public health in the U.S. primarily is carried out at the state and local levels. “So we do not have a federal mandate to say, ‘Everybody must do this in this way.’ Every state basically does its own thing. That gives us 50 chances to get it right, but also 50 chances to get it wrong, and disease doesn’t care about borders.”

Familiar measures

But, with caveats noted, experts said the countries that have seen the most success in managing the pandemic have relied on widespread testing and contact tracing to identify cases and isolate and treat carriers, ordering or encouraging the wearing of face masks to minimize person-to-person transmission, and enacting quarantines, travel restrictions and bans on public gatherings to stanch the virus’ spread.

Such measures also have been used in the U.S., but not consistently. For example, better-performing countries “did a lot of testing,” sometimes doing tens of thousands tests a day while “we were testing a thousand a day,” said Dr. Karen Duus, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine.

According to Labus, in New Zealand and other countries seeing improvement, “they took it seriously and kept taking it seriously until it was over.”

The benefit of experience

Some better-performing countries did benefit from having had previous pandemic experience. El-Salibi said some Asian countries previously had battled SARS and MERS epidemics.

When this pandemic arrived, “they had an infrastructure that allowed them them (to work) very quickly.”

In addition, “they usually had a unified level of response (of) government,” El-Salibi said. “They all acted as a unit to prevent this because they had drilled before. I’m not saying we didn’t do that here,” he said, but “we haven’t encountered something that contagious.”

Buying in

Another hallmark of many better-performing countries is a high level of public buy-in to pandemic management measures. Whether in Iceland, New Zealand or Taiwan, citizens wore masks, stayed at home and followed public health measures requested of them.

“You got a vast amount of people who had buy-in. That’s something we didn’t get here,” Duus said. “You had buy-in among some populations and not others, and that can have something to do with the messaging (from political leaders) being inconsistent.”

In such countries as Taiwan, China and South Korea, cultural norms also made it easier to hew to public health measures. Dr. Trudy Larson, dean of the University of Nevada, Reno’s School of Community Health Sciences and a member of the governor’s coronavirus task force, said mask-wearing is common in those countries, and people’s previous experience with SARS, MERS and influenza previously underscored their value.

Here, “I think it’s taken the general public a little bit of time to accept the idea of wearing a face covering in public,” said Dr. Michael Johnson, director of community health for the Southern Nevada Health District.

“In Asia, even pre-COVID-19, you see it all the time in China and other places because of poor air quality. That’s not the case, with a few exceptions, in the United States. That has just taken time and will continue taking time.”

Labus said some countries with better numbers than the U.S. even “put in more restrictive” measures and people followed them. In the United States, there often is citizen pushback “anytime there is government intervention in anything. It’s just the political system in the United States. Our whole country was founded on the idea, ‘You can’t tell me what to do.’ That’s carried out in the way we approach everything.”

An additional strategy

On the upside, we know more about the coronavirus than we did a few months ago, Johnson said, and techniques and strategies for managing it will continue to evolve.

“I think a lot of countries have taken different approaches,” Johnson said. “I think a lot of lessons learned so far have really been about avoiding mistakes or challenges other countries might have made.”

El-Salibi said an effective pandemic-managing technique here might be recasting the coronavirus as a “common enemy.”

“What we need to do is approach it as a common foe. Rather than dividing (us), it should be unifying,” he said.

Then, “we have a lot that we can do. A lot of it is very simple, what (experts) have been telling us, and they’re not wrong. Respect science and common sense.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Construction flaw in downtown’s Circa gains fan base
Construction flaw in downtown’s Circa gains fan base
2
Clark County evaluating if more needed to control coronavirus spread
Clark County evaluating if more needed to control coronavirus spread
3
5 great spots in Southern Nevada to view comet NEOWISE
5 great spots in Southern Nevada to view comet NEOWISE
4
Mountain lion seen in Summerlin headed back to Spring Mountains
Mountain lion seen in Summerlin headed back to Spring Mountains
5
Sexual harassment lawsuit against Steve Wynn dismissed
Sexual harassment lawsuit against Steve Wynn dismissed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Naya Rivera confirmed dead after body is found - Video
Naya Rivera, the "Glee" star, went missing during a boating trip with her 4-year-old son at Lake Piru in California last week. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actress Kelly Preston dies at 57 - Video
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas bar workers frustrated, angry as restrictions return - VIDEO
In Southern Highlands, the Italian restaurant Spaghetty Western, while remaining open, had to shut down its bar. Bartender Scarlett Brock, who is still waiting to receive unemployment payments from the initial shutdown, calls the financial impact of being out of work again “a knock in the face.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'In the Dark' at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum - Video
Laurie Thomas, controller for the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, discusses the new exhibit, "In the Dark," in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summertime Dole Whip Cocktails
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian has two new Dole Whip cocktails. The Golden Tiki, which offers a line of Dole Whip cocktails, is reopening Wednesday.
Lin-Manuel Miranda says 'Hamilton' criticism is 'fair game'
Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to people claiming he presented an idealized version of the Founding Fathers. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Charlie Daniels, 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' singer, dead at 83 - Video
Charlie Daniels, the country music star, was struck by a hemorrhagic stroke in Hermitage, Tennessee. His death was confirmed on Monday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jennifer Romas takes her 'Sexxy The Show' to Dreamland Drive-In - Video
Jennifer Romas, producer, director, choreographer and star “Sexxy The Show" at Westgate took her show to Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Wynn Las Vegas’ ‘re-imagined’ buffet - VIDEO
On June 18, The Buffet at Wynn reopened to customers with what the resort called “a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant.” (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jimmy Kimmel issues public apology for past blackface sketches - Video
On Tuesday, late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel took to Twitter to apologize for his blackface impression of NBA star Karl Malone. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kurt Cobain's MTV Unplugged guitar sold for record-breaking $6M - Video
The 1959 Martin D-18E, which was often out of tune, was expected to fetch between $1million and $2 million. The iconic guitar was sold during the online 'Music Icons' sale hosted by Julien's Auctions over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman films, dead at 80 - Video
Schumacher died in New York City after battling cancer for a year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'We are not a monolith' - Video
Lance Smith, a multidisciplinary artist, talks about how black artists should be acknowledged for their work and not tokenized or only have their work connected to trauma. "Blackness, we are not a monolith, we deserve to live and create in a world that respects us as we are." (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid protests and pandemic, black artists view works as means to empathy, healing - Video
Erica Vital-Lazare is an artist, writer, sometimes activist and professor at the College of Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
PodKats! with Ross Mollison
On this edition of PodKats! Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes is joined by the founder of Spiegelworld and producer of Las Vegas Strip shows such as "Absinthe," and "Opium," Ross Mollison.
Paramount pulls 'Cops' series in wake of protests - Video
Paramount Network recently confirmed their decision to cancel the long-running reality show, "Cops." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Restaurants add COVID-19 surcharge - Video
Some Las Vegas Strip restaurants are adding a COVID-19 surcharge to their bills to help offset the additional costs of reopening. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More