85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Health

Coronavirus strain in Nevada may be more contagious, but not more deadly

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2020 - 1:01 pm
 

The predominant coronavirus strain circulating in Nevada has a mutation that may make it more contagious, UNR scientists have found.

The mutation is “associated with the possibility of more infections,” but not greater lethality, said Mark Pandori, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Early findings of UNR’s research indicate that the genetic makeup of the strain includes a mutation that originated in Europe that may make it more contagious than the original strain out of Wuhan, China. It is this strain with the mutation that is now predominant globally, including in Europe, North America, Russia and most of Africa.

Three-quarters of the Nevada cases studied so far have been of the strain with this mutation, which migrated from Europe to New York. “This strain appears to be more transmissible, and we know that it changes one amino acid of the spike protein,” said Richard Tillett, with UNR’s Nevada Center for Bioinformatics. These are the same crown-like spikes depicted in images of the virus.

“This spike protein is the lockpick the coronavirus uses to break into cells and begin infection,” Tillet said. “So it may be that this lockpick is more effective at breaking into our cells, though we can’t rule out other, less direct, possibilities.”

Debate over contagion

There is no consensus yet among scientists that the strain with the mutation is more contagious. Discussion continues on whether it is “more transmissible as opposed to now being the dominant strain by chance – emerging early on in the pandemic,” said Paul Hartley, director of the Nevada Genomics Center at UNR.

Within this strain, there is a subgroup with a mutation first detected in several southwestern states, the UNR research shows. Beyond Nevada, “it has only been seen rarely in Utah, Arizona and Texas,” Tillet said

The other quarter of the Nevada samples do not have the mutation on their spike protein. “Around 14 of the samples share a handful of different mutations in different genes which were first seen in the U.S. in samples from Washington state, but of origin in Asia,” Tillet said. The remaining approximately 11 percent have different mutations.

“This mix indicates that there were multiple introductions of the virus into our state, across both the Pacific and Atlantic routes” he said.

The new coronavirus is actually “quite stable, as far as viruses go,” Tillet said, with the Nevada samples showing an average of seven mutations when compared to the original Wuhan samples.

Tailoring the vaccine

As they work to develop vaccines for the new coronavirus, scientists around the globe will take into account that the strain with the protein spike mutation is predominant.

“The fact that it has become predominant in Europe and the United States means it will not be ignored in vaccine development,” Pandori said. “ Whether it affects vaccine efficacy is not known.”

There may be other health implications surrounding the biology of the different strains, “but we do not know enough about the virus yet to know,” he said.

Pandori said the UNR research is not connected with a study announced in April by the state of Nevada’s COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force.

The task force announced a “long-term scientific collaboration” and an “innovative genomic study” with the United Arab Emirates, which donated 200,000 COVID-19 test kits worth millions of dollars to the task force.

“The UAE provided the opportunity to participate in an innovative genomic study of the COVID-19 coronavirus using technology created by G42, a leading technology company in Abu Dhabi,” according to a news release with the announcement.

“I’ve not heard of it, and I don’t know what that technology is,” Pandori said.

New study sought

Jim Murren, who chairs the task force and brokered the state’s discussions with the UAE, said there is no such study underway.

“The original idea was to do one, but we did not have basic testing capacity to make a study worthwhile,” said Murren, the former chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International, which has had business partnerships with UAE interests.

“Now that we are testing at scale, we would like to help UMC (University Medical Center) and Dr. Pandori scale research, but we haven’t addressed that yet,” Murren said.

News website Buzzfeed reported last week, citing reporting by the New York Times, that G42 owns an app, ToTok, that may have been secretly used by the regime of the United Arab Emirates to spy on people.

Murren said, “We have not done any business to date with G42.”

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
2
Smoke briefly billows from fire near Bellagio
Smoke briefly billows from fire near Bellagio
3
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
4
2 lives forever changed during violent minutes on Las Vegas Boulevard
2 lives forever changed during violent minutes on Las Vegas Boulevard
5
Las Vegas casinos host 1st weekend visitors since shutdown — BLOG
Las Vegas casinos host 1st weekend visitors since shutdown — BLOG
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Volunteers place a nasal swab into a container at the COVID-19 drive-through testing site at Ca ...
Nevada will expand testing, tracing with federal money
By / RJ

Nevada will commit roughly $221 million in mostly federal money through 2021 to rebuilding state protective equipment stockpiles, expanding COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, and preparing a mass vaccination program.

Read More