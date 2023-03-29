56°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Health

Cortez Masto wants to crack down on animal tranquilizer added to fentanyl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2023 - 4:21 pm
 
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., talks to workers at the Carpenters International Training ...
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., talks to workers at the Carpenters International Training Center on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Image

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., has co-sponsored legislation to crack down on xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer that drug dealers are adding to fentanyl, causing even more fatal overdoses.

The Combating Illicit Xylazine Act would declare xylazine an emerging drug threat, enable the Drug Enforcement Administration to track its manufacturing and require a report with recommendations to best regulate the illicit use of the drug while protecting access for veterinarians, farmers and ranchers who use it for a medicinal purpose.

“Drug traffickers are going to great lengths to pad their profits with dangerous drugs like (tranquilizers), and we need to empower law enforcement to crack down on its spread in our communities,” said Cortez Masto in a statement. “This bipartisan legislation will ensure the DEA and local law enforcement have the tools they need to get xylazine off our streets while protecting its important use as a veterinary tranquilizer.”

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
You may get a refund coming from Nevada DMV. Find out how
You may get a refund coming from Nevada DMV. Find out how
2
Lombardo’s executive order on energy shows contrast with Sisolak
Lombardo’s executive order on energy shows contrast with Sisolak
3
Youth probation officers call for new leadership
Youth probation officers call for new leadership
4
Lombardo targets mail ballots, wants voter ID
Lombardo targets mail ballots, wants voter ID
5
Nevada lawmakers look to close loophole on real estate transfer taxes
Nevada lawmakers look to close loophole on real estate transfer taxes
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - The overdose-reversal drug Narcan is displayed during training for employees of the Publ ...
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here’s what it means
By Geoff Mulvihill The Associated Press

It’s a move that some advocates have long sought as a way to improve access to a life-saving drug, though the exact impact will not be clear immediately.

 
Are powdered fruit and vegetable supplements beneficial?
By Barbara Intermill Tribune News Service

While eating a variety of fruits and vegetables is a powerful way to protect our health, the research on the effects of powdered forms of produce is limited.

When someone has asthma their inflamed airways can “clamp down” in response to di ...
Understanding asthma: From symptoms to treatment options
By Shelby Deering Parade

The wheezing. The coughing. The extreme and sudden shortness of breath. These are symptoms that are attached to asthma, a surprisingly common condition.

More stories for you
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here’s what it means
FDA approves over-the-counter Narcan. Here’s what it means
Decriminalizing magic mushrooms on the minds of Nevada legislators
Decriminalizing magic mushrooms on the minds of Nevada legislators
Shrooms, anyone? Lawmakers propose decriminalizing magic mushrooms for some
Shrooms, anyone? Lawmakers propose decriminalizing magic mushrooms for some
Nevada cannabis lounges stoke DUI fears as fatal crashes rise
Nevada cannabis lounges stoke DUI fears as fatal crashes rise
Bill would allow multiple charges for felons with guns
Bill would allow multiple charges for felons with guns
Will Medicare Part D cover cost of shingles vaccine?
Will Medicare Part D cover cost of shingles vaccine?