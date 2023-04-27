88°F
Health

County launches awareness campaign about sleeping dangers for babies

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 1:05 pm
 
Updated April 27, 2023 - 1:32 pm
Clark County is launching a campaign to raise public awareness about sleeping dangers for babies (Getty Images)

Clark County is launching a campaign to raise public awareness about sleeping dangers for babies.

Each year about 3,500 babies in the U.S. die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping. Most of these deaths are due to sudden infant death syndrome or accidental deaths due to suffocation or strangulation.

“It is impossible to overemphasize the significance of safe sleep practices when it comes to newborn babies,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II. “Our hope is that this campaign will help parents make informed decisions about their baby’s sleep environment.”

The Safe Sleep campaign will include public service announcements, educational materials, and resources for parents in Clark County. The county has also partnered with local businesses and organizations to spread awareness about safe sleep practices through events and activities throughout the community.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

