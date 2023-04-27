County to launch awareness campaign about sleeping dangers for babies — WATCH LIVE

84°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2023 - 1:05 pm
 
Clark County is launching a campaign Thursday to raise public awareness about sleeping dangers for babies.

Each year about 3,500 babies in the U.S. die suddenly and unexpectedly while sleeping. Most of these deaths are due to sudden infant death syndrome or accidental deaths due to suffocation or strangulation.

“It is impossible to overemphasize the significance of safe sleep practices when it comes to newborn babies,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II. “Our hope is that this campaign will help parents make informed decisions about their baby’s sleep environment.”

The Safe Sleep campaign will include public service announcements, educational materials, and resources for parents in Clark County. The county has also partnered with local businesses and organizations to spread awareness about safe sleep practices through events and activities throughout the community.

Thursday’s 1 p.m. event at the UMC Healthy Living Institute is slated to include the following speakers:

— Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II

— Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom

— Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft

— Clark County Department of Family Services Director Jill Marano

— UMC Healthy Living Institute Clinical Manager Amy Runge

— LVMPD Abuse & Neglect Division Detective Jessica Rogers

— American Academy of Pediatrics Nevada Chapter Executive Director Leann McAllister

— UNLV Pediatric Residency Program, Dr. Jessica Tay

— Baby’s Bounty Executive Director Kelly Maxwell

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

