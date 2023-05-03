COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip in Clark County
Cases and hospitalizations, already at low levels, continue to trend downward.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to trend downward this week in Clark County.
Already at pandemic lows, the 14-day average for daily new cases in the county dipped to 56 from 61 a week ago. Statewide, the number declined to 70 from 80, according to data posted Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.
Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations remained low, while continuing to show minor fluctuation. There were 109 hospitalizations in the county compared with 114 a week prior. Statewide, the number ticked up to 128 from last week’s 97.
The 14-day average for daily new deaths in the county remained at zero. Statewide, the number increased to one from zero.
