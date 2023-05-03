78°F
Health

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip in Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 4:27 pm
 
FILE - People wait and are served for COVID-19 testing at the Veterans Memorial Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to trend downward this week in Clark County.

Already at pandemic lows, the 14-day average for daily new cases in the county dipped to 56 from 61 a week ago. Statewide, the number declined to 70 from 80, according to data posted Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations remained low, while continuing to show minor fluctuation. There were 109 hospitalizations in the county compared with 114 a week prior. Statewide, the number ticked up to 128 from last week’s 97.

The 14-day average for daily new deaths in the county remained at zero. Statewide, the number increased to one from zero.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, emergency medical technician Thomas Hoang, 29, pushes a gurne ...
Racial gap in US stroke deaths widened during pandemic
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

Doctors say COVID-19 infection can raise the risk of stroke. But the virus probably wasn’t the only factor, said Dr. Bart Demaerschalk, a stroke researcher.

