COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dip in Clark County

Cases and hospitalizations, already at low levels, continue to trend downward.

FILE - People wait and are served for COVID-19 testing at the Veterans Memorial Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to trend downward this week in Clark County.

Already at pandemic lows, the 14-day average for daily new cases in the county dipped to 56 from 61 a week ago. Statewide, the number declined to 70 from 80, according to data posted Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations remained low, while continuing to show minor fluctuation. There were 109 hospitalizations in the county compared with 114 a week prior. Statewide, the number ticked up to 128 from last week’s 97.

The 14-day average for daily new deaths in the county remained at zero. Statewide, the number increased to one from zero.

