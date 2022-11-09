61°F
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise steeply in state, Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 9, 2022 - 1:56 pm
 
The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional ...
The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center, on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have risen steeply in the past week both statewide and in Clark County, according to new data released Wednesday.

Confirmed and suspected hospitalizations increased by 65 percent to 209 in Clark County, and by 56 percent to 256 statewide, according to data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

The 14-day average for confirmed daily new cases increased by 42 percent to 167 in Clark County and by 38 percent to 208, statewide, the data shows. These figures underestimate the total number of cases in part due to the increasing reliance on at-home rapid tests, whose results generally go unreported.

Despite the increases, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain relatively low. However, authorities have predicted there will be a fall or winter surge of an uncertain magnitude.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

