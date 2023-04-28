COVID-19 continues its downward trend

Cases and hospitalizations remain low both in Clark County and statewide.

Micah Haji-Sheikh, 27, of North Las Vegas receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Nevada National Guard Spc. Zach Rodgers at Cashman Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Already at a pandemic low, COVID-19 cases continued their downward trend in both Clark County and statewide.

The 14-day average for confirmed daily new cases in the county dipped to 61 from last week’s 67. Statewide, they decreased to 80 from 91, according to new data this week from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations increased slightly in the county to 114 from 108 a week prior. Statewide, they decreased to 97 from 130.

The 14-day average for daily new deaths remained at zero in both the county and statewide.

