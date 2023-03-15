68°F
Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases remain at low levels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2023 - 3:34 pm
 
FILE - The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center, on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations remain at low levels both in Clark County and statewide, according to new state data.

Cases and hospitalizations have shown little fluctuation in recent weeks.

COVID-19 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations dipped in the county to 127 from the previous week’s 130. Statewide, hospitalizations inched up by one to 154, according to data posted Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and flu are “at near-record lows within the Nevada hospital system at this time,” according to the Nevada Hospital Association. COVID-19 hospitalizations have been stable for several weeks, the association said in a weekly update.

The 14-day average for daily new cases in Clark County increased by one to 93. Statewide, the number decreased by one to 122, according to the state’s data.

The 14-day day average for new daily deaths in the county and statewide remained at zero.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been decreasing across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Much of the population has some level of immunity against circulating strains through vaccination, previous infection or both.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

