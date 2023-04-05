COVID-19 remains at pandemic lows in Clark County

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain at low levels in Clark County and statewide.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain at pandemic lows in Clark County and statewide, according to new state data.

The 14-day average for daily new confirmed cases in Clark County remains at 83, the same number as a week ago, according to data posted Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, the number dipped to 109 from last week’s 111.

Hospitalizations declined. In Clark County, there were 104 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 127 a week prior. Statewide, the number dipped to 131 from 145.

The 14-day average for daily new COVID-19 deaths remains at zero in Clark County and at one statewide.

Nationwide, cases, hospitalizations and deaths all continue to decrease, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been 9,347 COVID-19 deaths in Clark County since the start of the pandemic, and 11,973 statewide.

