Health

COVID-19 remains at pandemic lows in Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2023 - 4:18 pm
 
Three-year-old twins Luca, left, and Quincy Yacoub show off their Band-Aids after getting a COV ...
Three-year-old twins Luca, left, and Quincy Yacoub show off their Band-Aids after getting a COVID-19 vaccine from KJ Dionisio at the Southern Nevada Health District in Las Vegas Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain at pandemic lows in Clark County and statewide, according to new state data.

The 14-day average for daily new confirmed cases in Clark County remains at 83, the same number as a week ago, according to data posted Wednesday by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. Statewide, the number dipped to 109 from last week’s 111.

Hospitalizations declined. In Clark County, there were 104 confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 127 a week prior. Statewide, the number dipped to 131 from 145.

The 14-day average for daily new COVID-19 deaths remains at zero in Clark County and at one statewide.

Nationwide, cases, hospitalizations and deaths all continue to decrease, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have been 9,347 COVID-19 deaths in Clark County since the start of the pandemic, and 11,973 statewide.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

If your goal is a heart-healthy exercise program, two key factors to keep in mind are duration ...
How to make sure your exercise program is heart-healthy
By Marty Velasco Hames Mayo Clinic News Network

You’re getting to the gym regularly. Walking around the block. Maybe aerobics class is your go-to. But is your exercise routine the best for your heart health?

Though awareness of heart disease in women has increased, it's still sometimes referred ...
7 lesser-known signs of heart trouble in women
By Beth Ann Mayer Parade

“Women often ignore symptoms of heart disease, which was historically felt to be a ‘man’s disease’ — this is far from the truth,” Dr. Briana Costello says.

