COVID-19 stay-at-home weight gain a concern in Nevada, US

If you have been concerned about weight gain by staying home during the pandemic, you apparently are not alone.

Twitter users have been communicating about gaining weight as they stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Getty Images)

Nevada ranked No. 3 among Twitter users sending tweets about gaining weight during the stay-at-home environment under COVID-19 conditions. (Fitbug.com map)

Do you feel that extra weight you’ve put on during the COVID-19 stay-at-home situation?

According to fitbug.com, residents in Nevada and the western United States are feeling it and telling Twitter about it.

More than 50,000 tweets were geotagged recently and Nevada ranked No. 3 among people tweeting about “quarantine weight” gained because of overeating while staying indoors.

West Virginia topped the list with Minnesota ahead of Nevada. Oregon was No. 4 followed by Nebraska.

Fitbug.com used trends software with direct access to geotagged twitter data. Their network of sites does health-related trends maps each month, and has been tracking several societal trends during COVID-19.

