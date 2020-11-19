68°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Health

COVID-19 test site at UNLV moving to Stan Fulton Building

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2020 - 6:33 pm
 
News 080301: Stan Fulton building at corner of Flamingo and Swenson.RJ photo by Ralph Fountain.
A public COVID-19 testing site at UNLV will relocate from the Thomas & Mack Center to the Stan Fulton Building.

Tuesday is the last day that testing will be offered at Thomas & Mack. Testing will begin Nov. 30 at the Stan Fulton Building at University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road. It will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

Clark County, which issued a statement Wednesday announcing the change, and University Medical Center are operating the new site in partnership with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services.

An indoor testing area for those with no symptoms will be located in the ballroom on the first floor. Those with symptoms will be diverted to a testing area in a courtyard.

This site and one at Cashman Center, which operates Tuesdays through Saturdays, both accept walk-ins as staffing allows, but appointments are recommended. Appointments can be scheduled at umcsn.com or by calling 702-383-2619.

After a technical glitch on Monday, operations will resume Thursday at the drive-thru testing site at Texas Station, which is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Appointments are not required, but online registration with the Southern Nevada Health District is recommended to alleviate lines.

For the Texas Station site, register at snhd.info/covid-texas or text COVID to 844-990-0029 to receive a link to the registration form.

People can access their results on the health district’s online results portal at southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/lab-results. Results are typically processed in 24 to 48 hours but may take longer due to high testing volumes.

The public testing sites will be closed on Thanksgiving and Nov. 27.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

