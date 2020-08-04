COVID-19 testing site to open Tuesday at Cashman Center

Clark County commissioners Lawrence Weekly and Cedric Crear, University Medical Center and other officials hosted a first look at a new COVID-19 testing center.

An updated testing policy is seen during a preview of COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly takes a COVID-19 test during a preview of the new COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

UMC respiratory therapist Diana Vega seals a COVID-19 test in a biohazard bag during a preview of COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parks and recreation public relations for the City of Las Vegas Rustye Barzoni Covington swabs her nose during a preview of the new COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Parks and recreation public relations for the City of Las Vegas Rustye Barzoni Covington puts her sterile swab into a specimen sampling tube during a preview of the new COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals complete a COVID-19 test during a preview of a new COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Guard puts down six feet markers in preparation of a new COVID-19 testing site inside Cashman Center Exhibit Hall A in Las Vegas on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County commissioners Lawrence Weekly and Cedric Crear, University Medical Center and other officials hosted a first look at a new COVID-19 testing center Monday morning.

The facility, located at Exhibit Hall A at the Cashman Center, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, replaces a drive-through testing site that was located at Texas Station.

The new facility will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are highly recommended and can be made at www.umcsn.com. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at 702-383-2619 to schedule appointments.