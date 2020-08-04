COVID-19 testing site to open Tuesday at Cashman Center
Clark County commissioners Lawrence Weekly and Cedric Crear, University Medical Center and other officials hosted a first look at a new COVID-19 testing center.
Clark County commissioners Lawrence Weekly and Cedric Crear, University Medical Center and other officials hosted a first look at a new COVID-19 testing center Monday morning.
The facility, located at Exhibit Hall A at the Cashman Center, 850 Las Vegas Blvd. North, replaces a drive-through testing site that was located at Texas Station.
The new facility will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Appointments are highly recommended and can be made at www.umcsn.com. Those with no online access or limited access may call UMC at 702-383-2619 to schedule appointments.