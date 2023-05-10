COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain low

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all remain at very low levels in Clark County and statewide.

The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center, on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all remain at very low levels in Clark County and statewide.

Numbers of cases and hospitalizations showed minor fluctuations. The 14-day average for daily news cases dipped to 55 in the county from 56 a week ago. Statewide, the number declined to 66 from 70.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 102 in the county from 109 a week ago. Statewide, they decreased to 115 from 128.

The 14-day average for daily new COVID-19 deaths remained at zero in the county. Statewide, the average remained at one.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.