COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain low
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all remain at very low levels in Clark County and statewide.
Numbers of cases and hospitalizations showed minor fluctuations. The 14-day average for daily news cases dipped to 55 in the county from 56 a week ago. Statewide, the number declined to 66 from 70.
Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 102 in the county from 109 a week ago. Statewide, they decreased to 115 from 128.
The 14-day average for daily new COVID-19 deaths remained at zero in the county. Statewide, the average remained at one.
