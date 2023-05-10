82°F
Health

COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain low

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2023 - 3:27 pm
 
The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional ...
The Southern Nevada Health District and its partners installed vending machines at the Regional Transportation Commission’s (RTC) Bonneville Transit Center, on Thursday June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all remain at very low levels in Clark County and statewide.

Numbers of cases and hospitalizations showed minor fluctuations. The 14-day average for daily news cases dipped to 55 in the county from 56 a week ago. Statewide, the number declined to 66 from 70.

Confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased to 102 in the county from 109 a week ago. Statewide, they decreased to 115 from 128.

The 14-day average for daily new COVID-19 deaths remained at zero in the county. Statewide, the average remained at one.

Contact Mary Hynes at mhynes@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @MaryHynes1 on Twitter.

Mammograms should start at age 40, health panel says
By Melissa Healy Los Angeles Times

The task force, which previously recommended that breast cancer screenings start at age 50, also says the tests should continue every two years until age 75.

FILE - Adderall XR capsules are displayed on Feb. 24, 2023. Drug shortages are growing in the U ...
What’s behind shortages of prescription drugs?
By Tom Murphy The Associated Press

Drug shortages are a growing problem that experts see no clear path to resolving. For patients, that means treatment delays, medication switches and other hassles.

 
Mental health awareness increasing, and not just in May
By Dr. Sheldon A. Jacobs Special / RJ

As Mental Health Awareness Month, May is an important time of year. Yet most would agree we would be remiss to focus on our mental health only one month out of the year.

