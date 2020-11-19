COVID test site at UNLV opens today at Stan Fulton Building

Clark County and University Medical Center are operating the new site with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services.

News 080301: Stan Fulton building at corner of Flamingo and Swenson.RJ photo by Ralph Fountain.

A public COVID-19 testing site at UNLV opens today at the Stan Fulton Building after relocating from the Thomas & Mack Center.

Testing at the Fulton Building at University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

Clark County and University Medical Center are operating the new site with the Nevada National Guard, UNLV and University Police Services.

An indoor testing area for those with no symptoms will be located in the ballroom on the first floor. Those with symptoms will be diverted to a testing area in a courtyard.

Due to increased demand for COVID-19 testing at public testing sites, appointments at the UNLV and Cashman Center sites are highly recommended to reduce wait times. Appointments at either site can be scheduled through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com. Those with no online access cal call UMC at 702-383-2619 to schedule appointments. Both sites accept some walk-ins each day on a first-come, first-served basis as staffing allows.

Face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing are required at both sites, according to a release.

The Cashman Center site, located in Exhibit Hall A, 850 N. Las Vegas Boulevard on the north side of the facility off Washington Avenue, operates Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Operations have resumed at the drive-thru testing site at Texas Station, which is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Appointments are not required, but online registration with the Southern Nevada Health District is recommended to alleviate lines.

For the Texas Station site, register at snhd.info/covid-texas or text COVID to 844-990-0029 to receive a link to the registration form.

People can access their results on the health district’s online results portal at southernnevadahealthdistrict.org/lab-results. Results are typically processed in 24 to 48 hours but may take longer because of high testing volumes.

