Data breach at oxygen tank provider Inogen affects 500 Nevadans

Personal and protected health information, including names, addresses, dates of birth and death and insurance information could have been leaked.

About 500 Nevadans who rented portable oxygen tanks from California-based Inogen Inc. may have been affected by a data breach, according to a Tuesday news release.

The company, which filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday, notified about 30,000 customers that personal and protected health information, including names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth and death, insurance information and the type of medical equipment rented could have been leaked.

Inogen learned on March 14 that the information was contained within an Inogen email account’s messages that were accessed by an unauthorized person, according to the release.

The messages didn’t contain credit card information or medical records, according to the SEC filing.

Inogen required its employees to reset passwords, and it implemented a tw0-factor authentication process for off-site email access, the news release said. The company also mailed letters to customers Friday that included directions on credit monitoring.

Customers with questions can call the company’s toll-free line at 888-235-5177 Monday through Friday between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

