Health

Data breach hits Las Vegas hospitals, medical facilities

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 20, 2023 - 9:42 am
 
MountainView Hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A nationwide data breach has impacted hospitals and other medical facilities in 20 states, including Nevada.

HCA Healthcare Inc. says it recently discovered that information on as many as 11 million patients “was made available by an unknown and unauthorized party on an online forum.”

The data included patient names, addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers and appointment dates, HCA said in a July 10 press release.

The breach did not include passwords, Social Security numbers, payment information or “clinical information” such as diagnoses or conditions, the company said.

According to HCA, people who received services at these Nevada facilities might be impacted:

– MountainView Hospital

– Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center

– Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center

– CareNow Urgent Care

– Las Vegas Complex Surgical Specialists

– Las Vegas Heart Associates

– MountainView Cardiovascular and Thoracic

– MountainView Medical Associates Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

– MountainView Pm&R

– Nevada Cardiovascular and Thoracic Institute

– Nevada Neurosciences Institute

The company said it is “working as quickly as possible to identify and contact the patients whose data was impacted by this data security incident.” Affected patients will receive a notification letter in the coming weeks.

If you have questions, call HCA Healthcare at 888-993-0010.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

